 Why is it so hard to leave a relationship? Relationship Coach explains - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Why is it so hard to leave a relationship? Relationship Coach explains

Why is it so hard to leave a relationship? Relationship Coach explains

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 18, 2024 11:36 AM IST

From letting go of the identity of the role of a partner to the hope of things getting better, here are five reasons why it is hard to leave a relationship.

Ending a relationship or coming out of a relationship is not an easy process. It takes a lot of strength, effort and emotions to leave a relationship that once meant a lot to us. "Ending a relationship is rarely ever easy and straight forward. It is ok for you to feel however you feel, to worry about whatever you worry about and to grieve the loss in whatever way you need to grieve. Don’t push yourself too hard. Don’t force yourself to put on a brave face. Don’t try to fast forward a process that takes as long as it chooses it takes. There are better times ahead - that’s for sure," wrote Relationship Coach Marlena Tillhon. She further added, "Allow yourself to grieve … and celebrate … and then maybe grieve again for a bit only to come out feeling relieved and excited about your new beginning."

Why is it so hard to leave a relationship? Relationship Coach explains(pixabay)
Why is it so hard to leave a relationship? Relationship Coach explains(pixabay)

ALSO READ: Stages of heartbreak and how to move forward

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Reasons why we leaving a relationship is so difficult:

Letting go of hope: When a relationship gets difficult, we often hold on to the hope that things will eventually get better, and we will not need to separate from the one we love. But when we decide on leaving the relationship, it means we give up on the hope of things becoming better with time.

The future we thought: When we are with someone, we often decide on a future together and imagine what it would look like. The fond memories and the time we spent together may have to be given up when we leave the relationship.

Certainty of someone by our side: Leaving a relationship also means throwing ourselves out in the open, away from our comfort zone where we don't know if we will have someone by our side. That is a scary thought.

Daily support and interactions: The little things in the relationship – from having a support, to the small memories we share to the interactions we have with the one we are with – everything needs to be left behind when we decide to leave the relationship.

The role of a partner: We often mould an identity of ourselves based on the role we have as a partner in the relationship. Letting go of that identity often becomes very difficult.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On