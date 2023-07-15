World Emoji Day 2023: One of the most interesting things happened when emojis came and became a part of our daily lives – we found an alternate way of communicating the emotions that we are feeling. Every year, World Emoji Day is celebrated to commemorate the importance of using emojis in our daily lives. With the advent of text messages, WhatsApp messages and other social media formats, emojis became a part of our lives quite smoothly. In recent times, we cannot think of communicating via text without using emojis. World Emoji Day 2023: Here's how you can use emojis to improve your relationship(Unsplash)

However, there is an interesting reason why World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17. There is a calendar emoji available, while in most applications, show July 17, hence, World Emoji Day is celebrated on that day. Usually, product announcements or releases related to emojis are done on this day.

Emojis help us in communicating our emotions. Here are a few ways by which emojis can improve the relationship:

To express: People have different ways of understanding the emotions of the other person. While some trust face value, some like to read between the lines. To avoid confusion and to ensure that the other person understands completely what we are trying to communicate, we can use emojis with the text.

Dilute a strong statement: Be it canceling plans with friends or making a point which is in disagreement with others or sharing difficult news, emojis can help in expressing the emotions and also making the statement lighter for sharing.

Criticism: It has been seen that when it comes to taking in constructive criticism, adding an emoji works better to diluting the situation and making the other person feel competent enough. It also helps in softening the blow.

Positive impact: Emojis help in creating a positive impact. When we keep updating our sentences with positive emojis, it helps us to connect better with the other person.

