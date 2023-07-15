Emojis are small digital icons or images used to express emotions, feelings or ideas in electronic communication and they originated in Japan in the late 1990s but have since become widely popular and integrated into various digital platforms and messaging apps. Emojis cover a wide range of emotions and concepts, including smiley faces, sad faces, animals, food items, weather conditions, activities and more. World Emoji Day 2023: Here's when, where emojis originated and the meanings of popular emojis (Photo by Denis Cherkashin on Unsplash)

There are thousands of emojis available, representing different aspects of human life and communication and they add a visual and expressive element to text-based conversations, helping to convey emotions and context that might otherwise be challenging to express in plain text. Emojis are not only a fun and creative way to communicate but have also become a universal language that transcends linguistic barriers.

They enable people from different cultures and backgrounds to understand and connect with one another more easily in the digital world. Due to their popularity and widespread usage, emojis have evolved into a cultural phenomenon, influencing various aspects of modern communication, marketing and even academic studies.

As emojis continue to evolve, they remain a significant and enduring aspect of digital communication, enriching our conversations and making them more engaging and expressive. While the interpretation of emojis can sometimes be subjective and context-dependent, here are some common meanings associated with different emojis that you should know ahead of World Emoji Day this July 17:

😄 Smiling Face with Open Mouth and Smiling Eyes: Indicates happiness, joy or a friendly demeanor.

😍 Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes: Represents admiration, love or infatuation.

😢 Crying Face: Depicts sadness, disappointment or a feeling of being emotionally overwhelmed.

😂 Face with Tears of Joy: Often used to convey laughter, humour or amusement.

😊 Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes: Shows a gentle, contented or relieved expression.

😋 Face Savouring Food: Expresses enjoyment or excitement related to delicious food.

😎 Smiling Face with Sunglasses: Portrays a sense of coolness, confidence or nonchalance.

😒 Unamused Face: Indicates mild annoyance, dissatisfaction or disapproval.

🤔 Thinking Face: Represents pondering, contemplation or curiosity.

😏 Smirking Face: Suggests smugness, sarcasm or having a hidden agenda.

😴 Sleeping Face: Shows sleepiness, tiredness or a desire for rest.

🥰 Smiling Face with Hearts: Conveys deep affection, love or warmth.

😱 Face Screaming in Fear: Depicts intense fear, shock or surprise.

😍🤗🥰 Smiling Face with Hearts and Hugging Face: Indicates love, affection or a desire to embrace someone.

🙏 Folded Hands: Represents a gesture of prayer, gratitude or a plea for help.

Interpretations can vary and the meaning of an emoji may change depending on the context and the relationship between the sender and receiver. Emojis are meant to add emotional context to digital conversations and make them more engaging and expressive.