The Super New Moon has long been seen as a powerful time to reconnect with your roots and honour the generations that came before you. In Vedic traditions, Amavasya is considered especially significant for Pitru Tarpanam, a sacred practice dedicated to remembering and expressing gratitude to one's ancestors. June Super New Moon 2026: Rituals and remedies for ancestral healing (Pitru Tarpanam) (Pinterest)

This year, the Super New Moon is further supported by the presence of exalted Jupiter and Venus in Cancer, creating a favourable atmosphere for ancestral healing, family blessings, and emotional release. It offers an opportunity to reflect on inherited patterns, seek peace within your lineage, and strengthen your connection with your family roots.

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According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, here are some simple yet meaningful rituals and remedies you can follow during this powerful lunar phase.

Take an energy-cleansing bath Start your day with a purifying bath by adding a handful of black sesame seeds and 4-5 drops of Patchouli essential oil to your bath water. Black sesame seeds are traditionally associated with karmic cleansing, while Patchouli is believed to promote grounding and emotional stability. As you bathe, set a clear intention to release stagnant ancestral patterns and invite peace, healing, and harmony into your lineage.

Perform Pitru Tarpanam Offer water mixed with black sesame seeds while remembering your ancestors with gratitude. This ritual is a way of acknowledging the sacrifices, blessings, and life experiences that have contributed to your existence.

Donate food and daily essentials Amavasya is considered one of the most auspicious days for acts of charity performed in the name of ancestors. You may donate cooked food, grains, black sesame seeds, clothing, or household essentials to someone in need. The act of giving without expecting anything in return is believed to generate positive merit that can be lovingly dedicated to your ancestral lineage.

Feed crows, cows, and stray animals In many traditions, feeding crows on Amavasya is considered a symbolic offering to the Pitrus, or ancestors. You can also feed cows, dogs, birds, or other animals during the day.

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Light a sesame oil lamp In the evening, light a sesame oil diya and spend a few quiet moments remembering your ancestors. Offer a simple prayer for peace, healing, and liberation. A heartfelt prayer spoken with sincerity is often considered more meaningful than rituals performed mechanically.

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama The conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in Cancer creates a supportive energy for the worship of Lord Vishnu. Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama during the day is believed to bring mental peace, spiritual balance, and a sense of inner calm.

Make offerings to a peepal tree Offer water mixed with milk and jaggery near the roots of a Peepal tree while praying for the well-being and harmony of your ancestors. The Peepal tree holds deep spiritual significance in Sanatan traditions and is often associated with protection, continuity, and ancestral remembrance.

Practice forgiveness Not every ancestral remedy requires a ritual. Sometimes, the most meaningful healing begins within. Choose one family grievance that you no longer wish to carry forward. Avoid conflicts, let go of resentment, and make a conscious effort to break an emotional pattern that may have been repeating across generations.

Often, the greatest offering you can make to your ancestors is not another ceremony, but the willingness to heal what has remained unresolved and create a healthier path for the future.

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Disclaimer: These spiritual practices are based on traditional beliefs and astrological interpretations. Their effects may vary from person to person and should be viewed as guidance rather than guaranteed outcomes.