Meditation guide and war survivor Hanna Chuiko shares her healing journey: ‘Forgive because you want to live…’

The night the Russia-Ukraine war reached Kyiv, Hanna Chuiko, like any other Ukrainian, packed a small bag with her passport, money, and a knife. As the war ravaged the world outside, her inner world was equally unsettled, not prepared to endure yet another trauma. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hanna reveals what helped her heal and how everything changed for her through inner work.

Hanna Chuiko on her healing journey through meditation.(Hanna Chuiko)

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Hanna Chuiko's early life

Born and brought up in the village of Bondareve in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Hanna was the youngest of four siblings. Her childhood combined freedom and discipline; however, her teenage years were difficult, with her experiencing psychological, physical, and sexual violence.

Going through the hardships of life, she also developed an early civic awareness and participated in political life. She studied management and worked as a designer in Kyiv with an international team. Married at 28, Hanna also carried the burden of her seriously ill partner, and later went through a divorce. While she was dealing with the existing traumas of her life, the Ukraine-Russia war was another rupture that left her broken.

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{{^usCountry}} Hanna’s journey to inner healing {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After leaving Ukraine, Hanna stayed in London for two years, where she was introduced to Shambhavi, a 21-minute yogic kriya by Sadhguru that combines specific breathing and meditation techniques to balance the system and enhance inner clarity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After leaving Ukraine, Hanna stayed in London for two years, where she was introduced to Shambhavi, a 21-minute yogic kriya by Sadhguru that combines specific breathing and meditation techniques to balance the system and enhance inner clarity. {{/usCountry}}

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Hanna told HT Lifestyle, “I did my inner job and everything that I went through, now I understand it. Sometimes you know everything, but feel nothing. It is all about deep inner work that changes things for you.” From that day to today, she has never missed a single day of Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya.

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Hanna highlighted that meditation was more than a miracle for her. Upon realising the benefits of meditation, Hanna volunteered at the ashram for two years, including four months of remote volunteering from Bali. Sharing about the war night, Hanna said, “It felt like life is so short, and I have to live and do a lot.” She also mentioned that the knife she carried was not less than a symbol of strength and safety for her. “Our place in the world is so small, and there are a lot of things we can’t control,” added Hanna.

Hanna on her life experiences

Talking about her past traumatic experiences and how they shaped her life, Hanna said, “Don’t repeat the patterns of your life.” She emphasised that analysing the other side helped her understand why things happened the way they had.

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She quoted Sadhguru and said, “'You forgive someone not because it’s good or bad, you forgive because you want to live.'” She explained, “All that happened, happened, and I can’t do anything about it. But if I keep being in this circle of pain, I will lose the rest of my life.” Women often endure immense pain in silence, and as Hanna Chuiko puts it, “No one can hurt you more than you, yourself.”

Hanna highlighted that healing is different for everyone. “Healing for women starts when they stop being in a disrespectful environment. If you want to heal yourself, find people who are kind to you and stop being abused,” said Hanna.

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Hanna Chuiko shared a thoughtful perspective on human nature, suggesting that women often find it easier to give but harder to receive, while men may find it easier to receive yet struggle to give.

However, she noted that true fulfilment for men comes when they step into giving and protection—moments in which they truly rise. At the same time, she emphasised that while women are naturally inclined to give, it is equally important for them to learn to ask for help. In this balance between giving and receiving, she believes, nature finds its harmony.

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When it comes to physical health issues, there is often a sense of timeline for recovery. But with mental health struggles, the end can feel uncertain and distant, which is why many people find themselves overwhelmed. As Hanna Chuiko explains, healing is possible, and practices like yoga can help channel pain in the right direction. She believes that while difficult experiences are inevitable, what we do to ourselves in their aftermath can often be far more damaging than the pain itself.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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