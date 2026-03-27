From social pressure to family conflicts: Well-being coach breaks down hidden factors that truly affect mental health

Over the past decade, mental health has finally started getting the attention it deserves in India. Therapy, once whispered about, is now openly recommended, universities have counselling services, workplaces offer therapy benefits, and social media constantly nudges us to seek professional help. (Also read: Psychiatrist with 22 years of experience shares ‘best things’ to do every morning for your mental health ) Therapy needs supportive ecosystems for lasting change, says well-being coach. (Freepik)

Deepak Parassini, well-being coach and truth-based transformational guide, shares with HT Lifestyle, “Therapy has helped many people process trauma, manage anxiety, and develop healthier perspectives. But here’s the thing, it doesn’t work the same way for everyone.” He adds, “Understanding why requires looking beyond the therapy room and examining the social, relational, and environmental contexts in which our struggles arise.”

Different problems require different responses “Not all emotional distress comes from a psychological condition,” says Deepak. “Many struggles are situational, family conflicts, financial stress, loneliness, identity confusion, or life transitions. Therapy can provide insight and coping strategies, but it may not fully address the underlying circumstances.”

He gives an example: “I once heard of a wife who thought her husband might believe she could poison him. The family assumed it was a mental health issue, but I asked, ‘Where does he eat dinner?’ When the answer was ‘At home,’ it became clear the problem was more about mistrust and unresolved dynamics than a psychological disorder.”