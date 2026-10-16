When sitting still does not work: How Osho’s unconventional approach to meditation can help quiet a restless mind

For some people, meditation feels less like a moment of peace and more like a struggle to sit still. The moment they close their eyes, thoughts about work, relationships, unfinished tasks, and everyday worries begin to surface. Instead of feeling calmer, they become more aware of just how busy their minds are. But what if finding stillness did not always have to begin with sitting quietly?

This was one of the ideas behind Osho’s approach to meditation. Born Rajneesh Chandra Mohan Jain in 1931, Osho was an Indian spiritual teacher and mystic known for challenging conventional ideas about spirituality, awareness, and inner freedom. He died in 1990, but his teachings continue to be relevant to date.

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Osho’s approach to meditation, which often combined movement, breathing, and moments of silence, offered an alternative to the familiar image of someone sitting motionless with their eyes closed.

At the heart of this approach is a simple idea: instead of fighting restlessness, a person can begin by acknowledging it. The aim is not to make every thought disappear, but to become more aware of what is happening within.

Can movement help you find stillness? Osho’s Dynamic Meditation follows five stages that combine vigorous breathing, physical and emotional expression, chanting, silence, and dance. Unlike practices that begin with quiet contemplation, it starts with activity and gradually moves toward stillness.

The first stage involves fast, deep, and irregular breathing, with attention focused on the breath. In the second, participants are encouraged to express themselves spontaneously through movement, shouting, laughter, or tears. The third stage involves repeatedly chanting the sound “Hoo” while jumping. This is followed by an abrupt pause, during which participants remain still and observe their experience. The final stage brings the session to a close with dance and celebration.

The sequence may seem unusual to someone who associates meditation with quiet surroundings and minimal movement. However, the activity is not meant to be an end in itself. The stillness that follows is central to the practice.

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Ma Dhyan Prachi, a meditation facilitator at Osho Dham in New Delhi, explains the approach through the importance of allowing an experience to unfold rather than constantly trying to control it. The emphasis is on moving through the practice with awareness rather than judging whether the mind is quiet enough or the experience feels a particular way.

For people who find conventional meditation difficult, this offers a different starting point. Instead of treating restlessness as something that must disappear before meditation can begin, the practice makes it part of the experience.

Why Osho’s ideas still resonate today Finding time to switch off has become difficult in a world of constant notifications, busy schedules, and an endless stream of information. Even during a quiet moment, the mind can return to a conversation from earlier in the day or begin worrying about what lies ahead. For many people, the challenge is not simply finding time to rest, but learning how to be present when they do.

Osho’s approach continues to resonate because it questions the assumption that calmness must come first. His methods encourage people to pay attention to their thoughts, emotions, and physical responses instead of immediately pushing them aside.

That does not mean an intense meditation session will automatically resolve emotional difficulties or leave everyone feeling peaceful. Instead, the practice encourages greater awareness of everyday reactions and helps participants notice when their minds feel overwhelmed.

Learning to observe without forcing calm One of the most useful reminders in Osho’s approach is that meditation need not look peaceful at every moment. Movement and sound can be part of the process, with stillness emerging later.

For beginners, this can take some of the pressure out of meditation. There is no need to treat every wandering thought as a failure or expect the mind to become empty. Different methods work for different people, and a quieter practice may be more suitable for some than a physically intense one.

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Disclaimer: Meditation experiences vary from person to person, and the benefits of specific techniques are not guaranteed. Dynamic meditation can be physically intense, so beginners should seek appropriate guidance and consider their individual health needs before participating.