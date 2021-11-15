Home / Lifestyle / The Ayurveda way of life: The key to bounce back
lifestyle

The Ayurveda way of life: The key to bounce back

  • Fever Network’s Bounce Back Bharat E-Conclave Ayurveda Edition was rolled out recently, on the occasion of Ayurveda Day on November 2.
Bounce Back Bharat E-Conclave Ayurveda Edition: The conclave proved to be an enriching and immersive experience.
Bounce Back Bharat E-Conclave Ayurveda Edition: The conclave proved to be an enriching and immersive experience.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHindustan Times

After the success of the flagship initiative Bounce Back Bharat Fest, which attracted over one million views and more than 2.5 million impressions across platforms, Fever Network’s Bounce Back Bharat E-Conclave Ayurveda Edition was rolled out recently, on the occasion of Ayurveda Day on November 2.

Hindustan Times’ Radio Network, Fever 104 FM, and Health Shots, a digital health and wellness platform with over 5.5 million monthly visitors, joined forces for this one-of-a-kind virtual event to celebrate the virtues of Ayurveda.

The esteemed list of speakers included Sadhguru; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ayush; Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State, Ministry of Ayush; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; professor Sanjeev Sharma, director and vice chancellor, National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur.

The conclave proved to be an enriching and immersive experience. It was in association with National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur, supported by Ministry of Ayush.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out