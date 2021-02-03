IND USA
The trailblazers: Here’s to those who never give up!

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience honours eight individuals who made a remarkable difference in the lives of others even as the world grappled with a deadly pandemic.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:09 PM IST

No storm can ever snuff out the light within them. Shining the brightest in the gloomiest hour, they fearlessly blaze a trail for others to follow. They are the trailblazers, committed to what they take up, what they believe in.

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience has been instituted to honour eight such inspiring individuals from various walks of life whose courage and ability to think differently made a remarkable difference in the lives of others even as the world grappled with a deadly pandemic.

Believing in themselves, these trailblazers took risks and proved that the power of human spirit is invincible, even in the face of distress. Driven by compassion and creativity, each of these incredible people made the nation proud with their phenomenal achievements in their realms.

We will soon be announcing the names of these key personalities who inspire one to never give in. Join us as we celebrate these extraordinary people by honouring them with The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021.

Close
