10 backpacks for men to elevate everyday office outfits with smart design, utility and a polished professional appeal

Backpacks for men today strike the perfect balance between utility and style, making them ideal for work, travel and everyday use. Designed with smart compartments, they offer organised storage for laptops, documents, gadgets and daily essentials. Durable materials ensure long-lasting performance, while padded shoulder straps and breathable back panels enhance comfort during long hours of wear. From sleek, minimalist designs for office settings to rugged styles suited for travel or outdoor use, modern men’s backpacks adapt effortlessly to different needs. Clean silhouettes, neutral colours and thoughtful detailing add a refined touch, allowing functionality to blend seamlessly with contemporary fashion. Functional everyday backpack for men designed for comfort, organisation and modern urban lifestyles. (Freepik)

The Puma Team Goal 23 Durable Football Backpack is a versatile and sturdy everyday backpack designed for sport and casual use. With a sleek, modern silhouette, it features a spacious main compartment for essentials, plus front and side pockets for organised storage. The padded shoulder straps enhance comfort during long wear, while a water-repellent base adds practicality. Ideal for school, gym or daily outings, it blends utility with stylish simplicity.

Specifications Size: 22 L capacity, approx 30×44×14 cm Material: Durable polyester fabric Compartment Closure: Zip closure main compartment Folders: Internal laptop sleeve up to 15″

The Wildcraft Unisex Solid Polyester Backpack is a versatile everyday backpack combining practicality with a sleek, minimalist design. Made from durable polyester, it offers reliable performance for school, work or casual outings. The spacious main compartment and secure zip closure make organising essentials easy, while padded shoulder straps enhance carrying comfort. With a classic black finish, this backpack suits various needs and styles for daily use.

Specifications Size: Medium capacity, approx 45 L Material: Polyester fabric Compartment Closure: Zip closure Folders: Internal sleeve for laptop

The Wildcraft Unisex Blue Graphic Backpack is a versatile everyday backpack blending practical design with casual style. Built from durable material with a vibrant graphic finish, it offers ample space for daily essentials, books or gadgets. The padded shoulder straps and supportive back panel ensure comfortable carrying throughout the day. With secure zip closures and thoughtful organisation, it’s suitable for school, work or weekend outings, combining utility and contemporary flair.

Specifications Size: Medium capacity, approx 30–35 L Material: Durable polyester fabric Compartment Closure: Zip closure securely fastens Folders: Internal laptop/tablet sleeve compartment

The Puma Phase Reliable Lightweight Backpack blends sporty style with everyday practicality, making it perfect for school, gym or casual outings. Designed with a sleek yet functional silhouette, it features a spacious main compartment and additional external pockets for easy organisation of essentials. Padded shoulder straps and a comfortable back panel ensure all-day wear without strain. Reflective detailing and durable construction enhance both visibility and longevity, balancing utility with modern appeal.

Specifications Size: Approx 30 L capacity Material: Woven fabric with PU backing Compartment Closure: Two-way zip closure Folders: Internal sleeve fits up to 15″

The Puma Ergonomic Camouflage Printed Academy Backpack is a versatile and stylish everyday companion suitable for school, gym or casual outings. Featuring a vibrant camouflage print and ergonomic design, it offers practical storage with multiple compartments for essentials and accessories. Padded shoulder straps and a supportive back panel ensure comfortable wear throughout the day. With durable construction and secure zip closures, this backpack blends functionality with contemporary style for daily use.

Specifications Size: Approx 30–35 L capacity Material: Durable polyester fabric Compartment Closure: Zip closure main compartment Folders: Internal sleeve fits laptop/tablets

This backpack is designed for everyday use, combining practical storage with a clean, modern look. It offers ample space to organise daily essentials, gadgets and documents with ease. The sturdy build ensures durability, while padded shoulder straps provide comfortable carrying during long hours. Secure zip closures keep belongings protected, making it suitable for work, college or casual outings. A versatile choice that blends functionality with understated style.

Specifications Size: 31 L capacity, one size Material: PU with padded mesh back Compartment Closure: Zip closure main compartment Folders: Padded laptop sleeve up to 18″

This Wildcraft unisex navy blue and red solid backpack blends everyday utility with casual style, making it ideal for school, college or daily commutes. Crafted from tough polyester, it offers reliable performance and easy maintenance. The spacious main compartment and secure zip closures allow organised storage of essentials, while padded shoulder straps ensure comfortable carrying throughout the day. A versatile choice for work, travel or leisure activities.

Specifications Size: Medium capacity, approx 30–35 L Material: Durable polyester fabric Compartment Closure: Zip closure securely fastens Folders: Internal sleeve for laptop/tablet storage

The Mokobara The Transit 20L Backpack is a sleek and functional everyday backpack crafted for work, travel and daily commuting. With a structured design and thoughtful organisation, it offers easy access to essentials while keeping belongings secure. The padded shoulder straps enhance comfort, and premium zippers ensure durability. A dedicated tech compartment and smart pockets make it ideal for laptops and accessories, blending utility with a contemporary, minimalist look.

Specifications Size: 20 L capacity, compact design Material: Structured polyester with vegan leather Compartment Closure: Secure zip closure Folders: Padded laptop sleeve (up to 15″)

The Mokobara The Hovercraft Backpack is a contemporary everyday backpack engineered for versatile use, whether commuting, working or city travel. Crafted from water-resistant nylon with vegan leather trims, it offers organised storage with a padded laptop sleeve and multiple pockets for essentials. Comfortable padded straps and a luggage sleeve make it easy to carry and pair with larger travel bags. Durable yet stylish, it blends practicality with modern design.

Specifications Size: Approx 24 L capacity Material: Water-resistant nylon + vegan leather Compartment Closure: Secure zip closure Folders: Padded laptop sleeve (up to 15.6″)

This Safari unisex graphic backpack is a versatile everyday companion that blends practical storage with casual style. Built from strong polyester, it offers ample room for books, gadgets and daily essentials, making it ideal for school, college or daily commutes. Padded shoulder straps and a supportive back panel ensure comfort, while secure zip closures keep belongings safely stowed. A stylish graphic finish adds a modern, youthful touch.

Specifications Size: Medium-large capacity (~37–42 L) Material: Polyester fabric Compartment Closure: Zip closure securely fastens Folders: Internal laptop/tablet sleeve