Bed cover sets with up to 80% off at Myntra EORS! 8 picks to amp up the decor with best deals!

A good bed cover can shift the mood of a room faster than any big makeover, and the best part is how simple it feels. With Myntra EORS rolling out up to 80% off, the hunt for a bed cover set suddenly becomes quite a fun little sport. You get bold prints, gentle colours and a few clever options like a bed cover with zip that keeps the double bed blanket cover in place without fuss. I enjoy pieces that blend into a space while still giving the decor a lift, and this sale makes the upgrade feel easy. If you enjoy tiny switches that change the whole space, the best bed cover picks in this list will sort you out. Fresh bed cover set, bringing charm and comfort during the cheerful buzz of Myntra EORS.(AI generated)

Myntra EORS deals on bed cover sets

Warm brown tones give this bed cover set a cosy presence that feels instantly inviting. The geometric self design adds gentle structure, while the quilted finish brings a soft lift to the room. A cotton blend keeps it smooth and easy to care for, ideal for anyone who likes a neat bed cover set that stays smart through daily use. The generous king double size also works well with a double bed blanket cover.

Soft beige makes this a very easy choice as it can blend with any type of decor from minimal monochromatic to brighter picks. The quilted surface brings a gentle lift without feeling heavy, while the cotton fabric keeps the touch smooth through daily use. The generous double king size offers room to layer a double bed blanket cover for a tidy and snug finish on your cosy seasonal bed days.

Bright red mixed with soft white brings a lively presence to the room, giving the floral pattern a fresh and cheery look. The cotton fabric keeps the bed cover smooth and light, ideal for a snug everyday setup. Its roomy double queen size works well for anyone who likes a neat bed cover set that still feels easy to manage. A double bed blanket cover can be tucked in comfortably for a clean finish.

The deep maroon is a luxurious touch many of us enjoy in a cosy bedroom, giving the textured quilted surface a warm and settled feel. The microfibre fabric keeps the bed cover smooth and light, which makes upkeep simple on busy mornings. Its queen-size layout leaves enough room to layer a double bed blanket cover for a neat look. Zipped pillow covers are easy to use and ensure that it all looks neat once the bed is made.

The bed cover is a gentle grey and white mix that suits muted decor or any room that leans toward softer shades on the bed. The ethnic motif adds just enough personality, which makes it a lovely pick for guest rooms and master bedrooms alike. Handwoven cotton keeps the touch natural through daily use, and the super king size offers wide coverage that protects your sheets while keeping the space tidy.

Stripes bring a playful lift to a room without tipping it into loud territory, and this green and white mix strikes that sweet spot with ease. The cotton bed cover keeps the surface light and smooth, perfect for a modern setup that still wants a hint of colour. Its king-size makes the bed cover set feel roomy and practical, while the matching pillow covers pull everything together in a clean, settled way.

A bold mix of maroon, white and a hint of orange brings instant energy to the room without feeling too busy. The geometric print adds a neat rhythm across the cotton surface, giving the bed cover set a fresh and tidy look. Its double king size offers a generous spread for a smooth layout and works well with a double bed blanket cover. The matching pillow covers keep the whole setup cohesive and bright.

If you are on the lookout for a solid colour self-pattern bed cover, this one fits the brief with a clean and timeless feel. The pure cotton keeps the surface soft and light, making it an easy piece to use through the week. Its queen-size layout gives steady coverage and works nicely with a double bed blanket cover. The matching pillow covers complete the set with a simple, polished touch.

Bed cover sets: FAQs What size bed cover should I pick for my room? Choose a size that gives enough drop on both sides of the bed. A king or super king bed cover set usually gives a neat, tucked look if you enjoy fuller coverage.

How is a bed cover different from a bedsheet? A bed cover adds a layer of style and protection on top of your sheet. It keeps dust away and gives the room a more put-together feel.

Is a bed cover with a zip useful? A zip closure helps keep a double bed blanket cover in place so the surface stays smooth. It is handy if you like a tidy bed through the day.

How do I care for my bed cover set? Most cotton and cotton blend covers wash well at home. Use a gentle cycle and avoid harsh products to keep colours looking fresh for longer.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

