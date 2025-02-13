Menu Explore
Accio tickets! China's first official Harry Potter Studio Tour is coming to Shanghai in 2027

AFP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Feb 13, 2025 04:21 PM IST

Potterheads, pack your bags! From London to Tokyo to Shanghai—Harry Potter’s next Studio Tour destination has been revealed to open in China in 2027.

China's first official Harry Potter Studio Tour is planned to open in Shanghai in 2027, US entertainment giant Warner Bros. Discovery said Wednesday, announcing an agreement with a local tourism and hotel group.

FILE PHOTO: The entrance lobby is seen at the 'Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, Japan. Warner Bros. confirms a Harry Potter Studio Tour in Shanghai, mark your calendars for 2027!(REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo)
FILE PHOTO: The entrance lobby is seen at the 'Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, Japan. Warner Bros. confirms a Harry Potter Studio Tour in Shanghai, mark your calendars for 2027!(REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo)

The fantasy franchise is wildly popular in China, whose capital Beijing already has a large-scale Harry Potter-themed attraction at a Universal Studios resort.

The Studio Tour, which also has locations in London and Tokyo, takes visitors behind the scenes, displaying sets, costumes and props from the movies.

"This is the first landing of Harry Potter Studio Tour in China," Warner Bros. Discovery said in a post on Chinese social media platform WeChat, adding that the attraction "is expected to open in 2027".

The project is being implemented in partnership with Jinjiang International, a Shanghai-based tourism and hotel conglomerate, it said, adding that the joint venture agreement is still in the process of acquiring regulatory approval.

In its own statement on Wednesday, Jinjiang International said the new Harry Potter attraction "will lead visitors to embark on a splendid and unsurpassed behind-the-scenes exploration" and share various interactive experiences.

The future attraction will be located at an existing amusement park in Shanghai -- the Jinjiang Action Park -- which closed for renovation work on January 26 and is not expected to reopen until the 2027 launch, the statement said.

The site is expected to cover an area of approximately 53,000 square metres, Warner Bros. Discovery said, adding that “the entire visit will take about half a day”.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
