IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
travel

Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback

Airlines maps are ditching business hubs and are being overhauled to reflect new demand in leisure travel. Here’s what you need to know about the opportunity for travellers right now
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:01 PM IST

There were 13,600 passenger flights around the globe on April 25, 2020—the lowest recorded number during the pandemic. It was an 86% drop in traffic compared to a few months earlier, according to travel analytics company Cirium. There was nowhere to go but up, up, and away.

And yet, nine months later, Cirium estimates that 30% of the global commercial airplanes remain in storage. OAG, another aviation data and analytics company, reported that seat capacity remained at 50% in January 2021, compared with a year earlier. And new estimates from the International Air Transport Association show that recovery will be slower than expected; rather than seeing a 50% rebound by the end of 2021, as previously anticipated, the trade body is now looking at a worst-case scenario of 13% improvement in passenger traffic, compared to 2020 figures.

As a result, airlines are getting scrappy, shifting operations to wherever there may be demand. The CliffsNotes version: Leisure is in, business travel is out. But much like a rewritten route map, the ramifications for consumers span far and wide.

Fewer connections, more sun

 Leisure travel has showed early signs of a comeback, with summer and holiday travel spikes. Business travel, on the other hand, may be permanently curtailed by Zoom; such prominent thinkers as Bill Gates forecast that business travel will permanently drop by 50%. In response, says Henry Harteveldt, president of aviation consulting firm Atmosphere Research Group, airlines are shifting away from business routes that connect big cities and toward leisure routes that bring on sunshine.

United, Delta, and American airlines all cut service to London, for instance—be it from New York, San Francisco, or Washington. Also slashed: once-common direct flights from U.S. hubs to Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney, and Sâo Paulo. “Given the lack of business demand, we’re focusing on leisure travel and providing more service for customers travelling to visit family and friends,” says American Airlines’ vice president of network planning, Brian Znotins.

There’s an upside for US leisure travellers: fewer connections. “Point to point” routes, which bypass the typical “hub-and-spoke” connections in big airports by directly connecting smaller destinations, would not have been profitable before the pandemic. But these days, connections are especially onerous and convenience is king, says Paul Tumpowsky, founder and chief executive officer of high-end travel agency Skylark.

Those departing from such secondary cities as Boston, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis will find more direct flights than ever—particularly if they’re going to warmer outposts in Florida such as Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Key West, and Tampa.

Why the Florida mania?

“Everything we do stems from demand,” says Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president for domestic network planning. “The sunshine states are seeing much more travel demand than before, on a relative basis, while it evaporated in the Northeast.”

Another spot experiencing extreme demand is Los Cabos, Mexico, says Tumpowsky. Whereas nonstop flights from the Northeast used to operate only a few times a week, American, Delta, and United have each added several weekly flights from New York to Baja California this winter. Other places to look for new ease of access: Hawaii (United is soon to launch nonstops to Kona from Chicago), Guatemala City (JetBlue is adding service from New York), and the Caribbean (Delta has restored nearly all of its pre-Covid routes).

International route roulette

Before the pandemic, American Airlines peddled such seasonal routes such as Philadelphia-Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Charlotte, N.C.-Munich. United was operating nonstop flights to secondary international destinations such as Chengdu, China; Naples, Italy; and Porto, Portugal. Don’t expect those to come back anytime soon, says Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of international network and alliances. Even when borders reopen, ongoing (and constantly changing) entry requirements that range from quarantines to vaccine passports will continue to suppress demand and complicate operations in long-haul leisure markets.

A bright spot is emerging, though: Diaspora travel, in which U.S. citizens seek to reconnect with relatives in their original countries, has been a growing source of bookings for both Covid-era and post-pandemic travel.

In May, United will have all-new service between its hub at Washington Dulles and Accra, Ghana, with Lagos, Nigeria, to follow at a future date, plus a new link between San Francisco and Bangalore, India, in June. (Not only is San Francisco a tech powerhouse, like Bangalore—it’s the U.S. state with the largest population originating in India.) American Airlines, meanwhile, is adding service from New York to Tel Aviv in May, while Delta hopes to resume flights from Atlanta and New York to Lagos and Accra, respectively, this summer.

The trend extends beyond the US “Rebuilding our network [has been] driven in large part by demand of diasporas wanting to return home amid the pandemic, whether temporarily or permanently,” says a Qatar Airways spokesperson, referring to new flights from Doha, Qatar, to San Francisco and Seattle. That can open additional doors for the airline, says Harteveldt. While rival international carriers pull back, Qatar can leverage this pocket of demand to gain market share, increase long-term awareness of its brand, and even pursue lucrative cargo-carrying deals.

When to look, and when to book?

Savvy travellers can use this opportunity to score convenient flights at great prices—but they may encounter potential pitfalls. Average airfares for round-trip domestic flights in the US have dropped from 25% to 34% year-over-year in the past several months, according to Airlines Reporting Corp. In its quarterly travel recovery index on airfare pricing, airfare prediction app Hopper projects airfares to remain 12% cheaper, both domestically and internationally, through the summer, with the best deals evaporating by the end of February. 

“There’s an opportunity for travellers right now,” says Scott Keyes, founder of the popular airfare search site Scott’s Cheap Flights, pointing to flexible cancellation policies and fee waivers as reasons to forge ahead with plans, even if they’re likely to evolve. “Book now,” he advises. “Once more people are vaccinated and willing to travel, the deals are likely to dry up.”

Yet it may take a while before prices fully return to pre-pandemic levels. As long as corporate travel is suppressed, says Keyes, price-sensitive leisure fliers will be able to put downward pressure on airfares.

Then there are potential fare wars. After Hawaii enacted pre-trip testing protocols in October, airlines rushed to reclaim their slots at airports throughout the state to compete for the business. “Whereas normal flights from the West Coast to Hawaii cost around $500,” says Keyes, “you can now regularly find $198 round-trips from Los Angeles, and record low fares from Chicago, Dallas, and Phoenix.”

That could change at any minute. “Airlines are becoming much more data-sensitive,” says Skylark’s Tumpowsky, adding that prices react to quick consumer shifts in real time, rather than a strict 120 days in advance of departures. This means that everything—not just route availability and price, but also specific schedules—can shift day-to-day.

Take additional precautions when booking brand-new routes, which can be tweaked or delayed. “One month out, the schedule is 100% accurate,” advises United’s Quayle. Flights that are currently operating and continuously listed on the schedule for at least a few weeks are also considered safe bets. “As these things evolve,” Quayle says, “we’re learning.” 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
leisure travel business hub travel air travel business travel passenger flight oag international air transport association flights
app
Close
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
travel

Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Airlines maps are ditching business hubs and are being overhauled to reflect new demand in leisure travel. Here’s what you need to know about the opportunity for travellers right now
READ FULL STORY
Close
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
travel

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:54 PM IST
French tourists, in order to avoid the strict curfew in their country, are going over to Madrid to have a gala time. The curfew in Madrid is not as stringent, people are still able to eat in restaurants, drink in bars and stay outdoors until 10 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister(Unsplash)
French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister(Unsplash)
travel

French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:24 AM IST
France put a ban on all non-essential travel last week and that has resulted in only half the amount of people being able to travel to and from France. This all is being done to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Status of Covid-19 vaccine passports around the world. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:51 PM IST
In this digital era, users will be able to access their passports on mobile phones as an app or as part of a digital wallet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey was done online with over 6,000 millennial travellers across the country during January 2021.(Unsplash)
The survey was done online with over 6,000 millennial travellers across the country during January 2021.(Unsplash)
travel

52% millennials keen on international holiday this summer: Survey

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Things are looking up for 2021, as 52 per cent millennials are eager to take an international holiday this summer as Covid-19 vaccine ushered in hope that the end to the pandemic is on the horizon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada, which already has some of the world's toughest travel and quarantine rules, plans to introduce restrictions such as mandatory airport Covid-19 tests and hotel quarantines for up to three days.(Pixabay)
Canada, which already has some of the world's toughest travel and quarantine rules, plans to introduce restrictions such as mandatory airport Covid-19 tests and hotel quarantines for up to three days.(Pixabay)
travel

Canada's Covid rules on leisure travel weighing on business, say officials

Reuters, Montreal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Canada's move to limit inbound flights to four major airports as it seeks to curb the spread of Covid-19 from leisure travel is spilling over to business trips and fueling uncertainty which could delay economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend(AP)
New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend(AP)
travel

Coronavirus: Bars to be closed during Mardi Gras weekend in New Orleans

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:24 AM IST
  • In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, New Orleans will be shutting down all its bars, even for takeout service, during the Mardi Gras weekend, which is the busiest time of the year for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

All travellers to UK be tested twice for Covid-19 upon arrival: Report

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from Covid-19 hot spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
world news

List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 PM IST
This huge fall has put extra pressure on the cash positions of the aviation industry and has delayed the time of recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is just one way the Middle Eastern country is pushing for tourism visibility.(Unsplash)
This is just one way the Middle Eastern country is pushing for tourism visibility.(Unsplash)
travel

Theme parks bet we’ll all need a good scream after the pandemic ends

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Once you get past the idea of waiting in line and sitting elbow-to-elbow with other riders, these adrenaline-churning thrill rides sound downright energizing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Greek cruise operators hope Covid-19 vaccinations will help save summer season

Reuters, Athens
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:07 PM IST
With international travel now at a near-standstill, saving at least part of the summer season will be vital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision is a setback for an industry trying to get back in business after being in dry dock for almost year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.(Unsplash)
The decision is a setback for an industry trying to get back in business after being in dry dock for almost year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.(Unsplash)
travel

Canada says no cruises until 2022, shutting down Alaska trips

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Canada is extending its ban on cruise ships through February 2022 because of Covid-19, effectively shutting down popular summer trips to Alaska for another year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrivals from countries on the UK’s travel ban list will be required to isolate for 10 days after arrival in government-approved accommodation. (Pixabay)
Arrivals from countries on the UK’s travel ban list will be required to isolate for 10 days after arrival in government-approved accommodation. (Pixabay)
travel

UK to start mandatory quarantine for travelers on February 15

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:45 AM IST
The UK will require travelers from coronavirus hot spots to quarantine starting February 15, the government said, adding flesh to a policy first announced last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Long-haul travel may take some time to recover(Pexels)
Long-haul travel may take some time to recover(Pexels)
travel

Long haul travelling may take some time to recover

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Even though coronavirus vaccines have started rolling out, it is still unclear as to when travelling worldwide will get back to its normal self. According to experts, we can only expect to recover in 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sher Ali Parray, a Wildlife worker, throws paddy on the frozen surface of a wetland in Hokersar, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Wildlife officials have been feeding birds to prevent their starvation as weather conditions in the Himalayan region have deteriorated and hardships increased following two heavy spells of snowfall since December. Temperatures have plummeted up to minus 10-degree Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).(AP)
Sher Ali Parray, a Wildlife worker, throws paddy on the frozen surface of a wetland in Hokersar, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Wildlife officials have been feeding birds to prevent their starvation as weather conditions in the Himalayan region have deteriorated and hardships increased following two heavy spells of snowfall since December. Temperatures have plummeted up to minus 10-degree Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).(AP)
travel

Wildlife officials feed birds in freezing Kashmir

AP, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Temperatures have plummeted to minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit). Vast paddy fields and apple orchards are blanketed in snow. Scores of wetlands and lakes, including parts of famed Dal Lake, have frozen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP