Akasa Air begins international flights: Mumbai-Doha route inaugurated, more destinations planned

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Mumbai
Mar 29, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Akasa Air will be rapidly expanding its global footprint in the coming months as it commences international operations with Mumbai-Doha route flights

Domestic carrier Akasa Air has commenced its international operations with its inaugural overseas flight departing from Mumbai to Doha, Qatar.

In a statement on Thursday, the airline said it has been granted traffic rights for three other international destinations -- Kuwait, Jeddah and Riyadh.

Akasa will be rapidly expanding its global footprint in the coming months, the statement said.

Further, the airline said with its conveniently timed flight schedule, travellers from other domestic cities such as Ahmedabad, Goa, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Delhi will also have multiple connecting options for travel to and from Doha via Mumbai.

Domestically, Akasa operates from a host of cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, among others.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
