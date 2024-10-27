Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale ends in 3 days: Enjoy up to 85% off on luggage from Mokobara, Skybags and more

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale approaches its final days, now is the perfect time to seize incredible discounts on luggage. With just three days left, you can enjoy up to 85% off on top brands like Mokobara, Skybags, Aristocrat and more during this exciting Amazon Diwali Sale. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a longer vacation, now is the moment to find the perfect travel companion. Travel in style with luggage bags on sale from the best Amazon Diwali Sale 2024.

Discover a variety of Diwali special deals on luggage that cater to all styles and preferences, including sleek trolley bags and durable check-in options. Enjoy amazing discounts on luggage and ensure your travels are not only stylish but also economical. Don't miss out on these fantastic Diwali deals, featuring an extensive trolley bag sale that promises quality and affordability.

Upgrade your travel gear and make this festive season memorable with the best offers on luggage available at the Amazon sale. Hurry, as these deals on luggage won’t last long!

Travel in style with the Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set, featuring two hard luggage pieces (55 cm and 66 cm) designed for both cabin and medium check-in use. Made from durable polypropylene, these bags are lightweight, scratch-resistant, and water-resistant, ensuring long-lasting performance. With smooth 360-degree dual wheels and an adjustable trolley handle, navigating through airports is a breeze. Available at an impressive 81% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, these Diwali special deals on luggage are perfect for your travel needs.

Specifications of Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set of 2:

Material: Polypropylene

Wheel Type: 360-degree dual spinner wheels

Lock Type: Secured combination lock

Sizes: Set includes 55 cm (cabin) and 66 cm (medium check-in) bags

Travel effortlessly with the Safari Pentagon 2 Pc Set, featuring a small 55 cm and medium 65 cm trolley bag made from premium polypropylene. Designed for durability and comfort, these hard-sided suitcases are lightweight, scratch-resistant, and water-resistant, making them perfect for any journey. The bags feature 360-degree rotating wheels for easy manoeuvrability, an adjustable handle, and a secure number lock for added security. With an impressive 80% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, these Diwali special deals on luggage are a must-have for travellers.

Specifications of Safari Pentagon 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 65 cms

Material: Polypropylene

Wheel Type: 4 wheels with 360-degree rotation

Dimensions: 55 cm (Small) and 65 cm (Medium)

Warranty: 3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects

Experience seamless travel with the MOKOBARA Transit Luggage, designed with a striking We Meet Again Sunray (Limited Edition) finish. This medium check-in bag features a durable polycarbonate hard shell that protects your belongings from bumps and impacts. Its 8 silent ninja wheels ensure smooth 360-degree manoeuvrability, making it easy to navigate through busy airports. Equipped with a TSA number lock and a premium gloss texture, this luggage combines style and functionality. Enjoy an incredible 77% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, perfect for your travel adventures.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage

Material: Polycarbonate hard shell

Wheel Type: 8 silent spinner wheels

Lock Type: TSA number lock

Warranty: 3-year warranty against manufacturing defects

Travel in style with the Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set, featuring a small 55 cm and medium 68 cm suitcase in a sleek iron grey finish. Designed for durability, this hard-sided luggage is made from lightweight polypropylene (PP) and features a boxy shape that maximises packing volume. With 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels, a dual-textured matte finish, and a 3-digit fixed combination lock for enhanced security, your belongings will be safe and organised. Enjoy a fantastic 80% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 68 cms:

Material: Polypropylene (PP)

Wheel Type: 4 wheels with 360-degree rotation

Lock Type: 3-digit fixed combination lock

Packing Style: 50-50 packing for better organisation

Elevate your travel experience with the Safari Thorium Neo 55 cm Cabin Trolley Bag. This small hard case trolley bag features a textured, scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell that combines durability with style. Designed for smooth manoeuvrability, it is equipped with 8 wheels and a 360-degree wheeling system, ensuring effortless navigation through crowded airports. The bag comes with a fixed combination lock for added security and meets most domestic carry-on size requirements. Enjoy an amazing 77% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Grab this opportunity to secure your Diwali special deals on luggage now!

Specifications of Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55 Cm Small Cabin Trolley Bag:

Material: Polycarbonate (scratch-resistant)

Wheel Type: 8 wheels with 360-degree rotation

Lock Type: Fixed combination lock

Dimensions: 55 cm x 40 cm x 23 cm

Travel in style with the American Tourister Ivy 68 cm Medium Hardside Suitcase. Made from durable, dent-resistant polypropylene, this suitcase is designed to withstand the rigours of travel. It features a globally trusted recessed TSA lock for secure inspection at airports without damage. The chic, colour-matched components add a fun personality, making it easy to spot your luggage. With smooth 4-wheel spinners, navigate through any terrain effortlessly. Enjoy a remarkable 67% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of American Tourister Ivy 68Cm Medium Hardside Polypropylene 4:

Material: Polypropylene (dent-resistant)

Wheel Type: 4 smooth sliding wheels

Lock Type: Recessed TSA lock

Dimensions: 68 cm (medium check-in)

Warranty: 3-year global warranty across 120+ countries

Upgrade your travel experience with the Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Spinner Luggage. This stylish collection includes a cabin (55 cm), medium (65 cm), and large (75 cm) suitcase, crafted from durable, scratch-resistant polypropylene. Lightweight yet sturdy, these suitcases are waterproof and impact-resistant, perfect for all your travel adventures. Each trolley bag features smooth 360-degree dual wheels and an adjustable handle for effortless mobility. Security is prioritised with an in-built combination lock and premium zippers. Enjoy a 50% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Spinner Luggage

Material: Polypropylene (scratch-resistant and waterproof)

Wheel Type: 8 smooth dual wheels for easy manoeuvrability

Lock Type: In-built combination lock

Dimensions: 55 cm (cabin), 65 cm (medium), 75 cm (large)

Check out the Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 68 cm Medium Check-in Trolley Bag, designed for durability and functionality. This hard-sided suitcase, crafted from high-quality polypropylene, features a sleek military olive finish and is equipped with 8 double wheels for smooth manoeuvrability. Its boxy shape maximises packing space, while the retractable top and side handles ensure comfort during transport. Security is enhanced with a 3-digit fixed combination lock. Enjoy a generous 78% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale, making it a must-have for your travels!

Specifications of Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier:

Material: Polypropylene (hard-sided)

Wheel Type: 8 smooth double wheels for easy navigation

Lock Type: 3-digit fixed combination lock

Dimensions: 68 cm (medium check-in)

Discover effortless travel with the Skybags Polyester Soft 57 cm Luggage Suitcase in sleek black. This stylish and functional suitcase features a durable soft-shell design made from high-quality polyester, ensuring both resilience and lightweight convenience. Equipped with 360-degree rotating wheels, it offers smooth manoeuvrability for hassle-free journeys. The spacious interior includes adjustable cross straps for secure packing and a regular nylon zipper for easy access.

Specifications of Skybags Polyester Soft 57 Cms Luggage:

Material: Polyester (soft-shell)

Wheel Type: 360-degree rotating wheels for easy navigation

Zipper Type: Regular nylon zipper

Dimensions: 57 cm (small cabin size)

Features: Extra spacious interior with adjustable cross straps

Travel with confidence using the Aristocrat Airpro Check-in 66 cm Trolley Bag in a vibrant teal blue. This medium-sized hard case luggage combines lightweight design with exceptional durability, ensuring your belongings are protected on all your adventures. Its scratch-resistant exterior offers water resistance and impact resilience, making it ideal for any journey. Navigate effortlessly with smooth 360-degree dual wheels and an adjustable trolley handle for comfort. The suitcase also features a secure combination lock and spacious multi-compartments, including compression straps for efficient packing.

Specifications of Aristocrat Airpro Check-in 66 Cm

Material: Hard case (lightweight and scratch-resistant)

Wheel Type: Smooth 360-degree dual wheels

Lock Type: Secured combination lock with secure zipper

Dimensions: 66 cm (medium check-in size)

Features: Spacious multi-compartments with compression straps

Tommy Hilfiger Wyoming Unisex Hard Luggage

Discover the elegance and functionality of the Tommy Hilfiger Wyoming Unisex Hard Luggage in navy. This stylish suitcase is crafted from durable PC material, ensuring it’s both lightweight and water-resistant, perfect for all your travel adventures. With dimensions of 45 cm x 28.5 cm x 66 cm and a generous capacity of 85L, it’s designed for ample storage. The luggage features a TSA-approved lock for enhanced security and a retractable aluminium trolley handle for easy manoeuvrability. Equipped with 360-degree self-lubricating dual wheels, this trolley bag combines style with practicality, making your journeys more enjoyable.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Wyoming Unisex Hard Luggage

Material: Lightweight and durable PC

Dimensions: 45 cm x 28.5 cm x 66 cm

Capacity: 85 litres (max carrying capacity: 11 to 18 kg)

Wheel Type: 360-degree self-lubricating dual wheels

FAQs on luggage What is the best material for luggage? The best materials for luggage are durable options like polycarbonate and ballistic nylon. Polycarbonate is lightweight and resistant to impacts, while ballistic nylon offers excellent abrasion resistance and durability.

How do I choose the right size luggage? Choose luggage size based on the duration of your trip. For weekend getaways, a carry-on (20-22 inches) is ideal. For longer trips, consider medium (24-26 inches) or large (28-30 inches) suitcases.

What features should I look for in luggage? Look for features like durable wheels, a sturdy handle, a TSA-approved lock for security, multiple compartments for organisation, and water-resistant materials for protection against the elements.

How can I keep my luggage secure while travelling? Use TSA-approved locks, avoid leaving valuables in your checked luggage, and consider using a luggage tracker. Additionally, keep your luggage in sight or securely stored while in transit.

