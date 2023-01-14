Ooty, the Queen of Hill Stations, is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. Located in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, the city is known for its picturesque landscape, beautiful tea plantations and the majestic Nilgiri Mountain Range. But Ooty is also renowned for its delicious cuisine. From traditional South Indian dishes to modern fusion cuisine, the city has something for everyone.

If you’re planning a trip to Ooty and are looking for the best restaurants in town, then you’re in luck. In this article, we’ll give you an insider’s guide to the best restaurants in Ooty.

One of the most popular restaurants in Ooty is the Garden Restaurant. Located in the heart of the city, this restaurant serves some of the best South Indian dishes in town. The restaurant is known for its traditional South Indian fare, such as dosa, idli, vada, and sambar. The restaurant also serves a variety of North Indian dishes, such as tandoori chicken, palak paneer, and biryani.

If you’re looking for a more modern dining experience, then you should check out the Blueberry Café. This café serves both traditional and modern dishes, such as pizzas, pastas, and sandwiches. The café also offers a variety of desserts, such as cakes and pastries. The café also serves a variety of beers and wines, making it a great place to relax after a long day of sightseeing.

If you’re in the mood for some delicious Chinese food, then you should head to the Golden Dragon. This restaurant serves some of the best Chinese dishes in town, including dim sum, noodles, and fried rice. The restaurant also offers a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, making it a great option for those who are looking for something different.

If you’re looking for a more upscale dining experience, then you should check out the Taj Garden Restaurant. This restaurant serves some of the finest Indian and international cuisine in town. The restaurant is known for its tandoori dishes, such as tandoori chicken, prawns, and lamb. The restaurant also serves a variety of North Indian dishes, such as palak paneer and biryani.

If you’re looking for a more casual dining experience, then you should check out the Blue Mountain Café. This café serves a variety of dishes, including pizzas, pastas, and sandwiches. The café also offers a variety of desserts, such as cakes and pastries. The café also serves a variety of beers and wines, making it a great place to relax after a long day of sightseeing.

Finally, if you’re looking for a more traditional dining experience, then you should head to the Udhagamandalam Restaurant. This restaurant serves some of the best South Indian dishes in town. The restaurant is known for its traditional South Indian fare, such as dosa, idli, vada, and sambar. The restaurant also serves a variety of North Indian dishes, such as tandoori chicken, palak paneer, and biryani.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, Ooty has something for everyone. From traditional South Indian dishes to modern fusion cuisine, the city has something for everyone. So, if you’re planning a trip to Ooty, make sure to check out these restaurants for a truly unforgettable experience.