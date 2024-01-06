Ancient palace where Alexander The Great was crowned reopens after 16-year renovation

An ancient palace where Alexander The Great was crowned King of Macedonia will reopen to the public on Sunday after a 16-year 20 million euro renovation aiming to restore its past glory. At a ceremony on Friday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the Palace of Aigai a “monument of global importance.” The 4th century BC site spreads over 15,000 square meters was one of the most important in classical Greece alongside the Parthenon in Athens. People take a tour at the Palace of Aigai, built more than 2,300 years ago during the reign of Alexander the Great's father, after it fully reopened in ancient Aigai, some 65 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of the port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. It was the largest building of classical Greece: The palace where Alexander the Great was proclaimed king before he launched a conquest that took him as far as modern-day Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Aigai was capital of the Macedonian kingdom, the dominant military power of the time, and archeologists say the palace was the kingdom's spiritual centre. Built by Philip II, the father of Alexander the Great, the tombs of Philip and other Macedonian kings are nearby. After the assassination of his father, Alexander was crowned at the palace in 336 BC before launching a military campaign that created an empire stretching into modern-day India.

The palace "has a cultural and national character, because it confirms the Greek identity of Macedonia throughout the centuries," Mitsotakis said. The site includes the royal palace and a colonnade that surrounded the palace and the agora, where ancient Macedonians debated important matters. It was in the courtyard, with an 8,000 capacity, that Alexander was proclaimed king.

The Romans destroyed the palace in 148 BC. Excavations to uncover the site started in 1865 and continued into the 20th century. The restoration project began in 2007 with help from the European Union. Situated near the modern day Greek village of Vergina, the palace and the nearby tombs are listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Greece has boosted investment in its many antique sites which have become an important source of tourist revenue.

For the past three decades, it has been demanding the return of sculptures taken from the Parthenon that are in the British Museum, saying they were looted in the 19th century when Greece was under Ottoman rule.