Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangkok to Beijing by train? Thailand’s high-speed rail to China is about to change travel forever

Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Jan 29, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Thailand’s bullet train to China is finally happening. Here’s what it means for travellers

Thailand expects to complete its first high-speed rail network linking the country to China through Laos in 2030, a long-delayed project officials have touted as key to furthering bilateral relations and trade between the two nations.

A woman makes an offering to gods as part of the traditional worship rituals on the eve of the Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand. Forget the airport—Thailand’s new train network will link you straight to China!(Image by REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)
A woman makes an offering to gods as part of the traditional worship rituals on the eve of the Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand. Forget the airport—Thailand’s new train network will link you straight to China!(Image by REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)

The construction of the first phase linking Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima province is currently at about 36% completion, Jirayu Houngsub, the government’s spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday. The design for the second phase that will extend the rail line to the northeastern border province of Nong Khai has been finalized and is ready to be submitted to the cabinet for approval, he said.

In all, the rail line is 609 kilometers (378 miles) long and is estimated to cost 434 billion baht ($12.9 billion). The Thai network will be connected to the Laos-China line via a bridge built over the Mekong River.

Thailand is looking to improve its connectivity with China, its biggest trading partner, as Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy struggles to match the pace of the growth of its regional peers. Beyond trade, the two nations are also forging closer tourism ties as both countries last year waived tourist visas for their citizens.

Once operational, the Thailand-Laos rail network will make it possible to travel from Bangkok to China’s capital via stops in Vientiane and the southern Chinese city of Kunming, where there is a separate semi-high speed service to Beijing.

Thailand started the construction of the high-speed rail network in 2017 under the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Initiative, according to the project’s website. The Thai government is responsible for entire project investment, civil works construction, and application of Chinese construction technologies and railway systems.

The first phase of the project being built at an estimated cost of 179 billion baht is expected to start operation in 2027.

The Laos and Thailand segments are seen by many as the start of infrastructure that will directly connect China with much of Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Singapore. Laos opened a rail line in 2021 that cost the landlocked country nearly $6 billion to link with China.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On