Best fall trekking trails in India

Goechala trek, Sikkim The Goechala trek in Sikkim is arguably popular for one key sight—the sunlit views of Kanchenjunga that are impossible to take your eyes off when climbing the rhododendron-covered trail. A 10-12 day trek, best done from September to November or March to June, traverse through Yuksom, Sachen, Tshokha, Dzongri, Lamuney, and Goechala Pass and detour to Samiti Lake, experience Sikkimese food at a local homestay in Yuksom and linger a little longer in Dzongri, again, to admire the Kanchenjunga just some more.

Brahmatal trek, Uttarakhand

Get an introduction to hiking on the Himalayan terrain as you learn about the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and tackle a moderately challenging route. Ideal for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts, it introduces trekkers to the Himalayan terrain. Mt Trishul and Mt Nanda Ghunti mark two of the most significant natural scapes both above 7,000 meters in height. A 22-kilometre post-monsoon trail, the autumnal charm of expansive alpine forests of fir, and oak, as you make your way to a summit at 12,100 feet remains an unparalleled experience.

Sandakphu trek, West Bengal

Perched on the border of India and Nepal at approximately 12,000 ft within Singalila National Park, the name of the trek translates to "Height of the Poison Plant," which refers to the poisonous flora near its peak. Mt. Kanchenjunga is the world's third-highest peak. To the right, snow-clad peaks of Bhutan and China are visible, while glimpses of Mt. Everest, Lhotse, and Makalu add to the landscape. If you keep a curious eye out, you may spot the endangered red panda in the terrain. Adjacent to Sandakphu, Phalut on Singalila Range sits around 12,000 ft, just 22 kilometres away.

Pin Bhaba Pass trek, Spiti

On the Pin Bhaba Pass Trek, at an altitude of 16,125 ft, the transition from desert-like terrain to forested hills is one prime reason trekkers flock to the destination. It is seconded by the fact that the route commences from Shimla, followed by a grand showcase of the Hansbeshan Peak, Nimish Khango, and Tari Khango. This trek spans 51 kilometres through dense alpine forests of oak and silver birch, with campsite zones along the Bhaba River. Starting at Kafnu, trekkers encounter glaciers (in September), swooning flowerbeds at Kara, and apple orchards in Kafnu village.

Ali-Bedni Bugyal trek, Uttarakhand

Ali Bedni Bugyal is a stunning alpine meadow situated at approximately 3,354 meters (11,004 feet) above sea level in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, India. The trek typically commences from Lohajung village, leading through oak-filled forests to Ali Bugyal meadow. It then continues to the equally scenic Bedni Bugyal—a Himalayan alpine meadow in the Chamoli district—home to an impressive selection of wildflowers like Brahma kamal, cobra lily and blue poppy. The backdrop is always taken care of by the grandeur of Himalayan peaks like Trishul, Nanda Ghunti, Chaukhamba, Neelkanth, and Hathi Parbat bringing in the dramaticism.

