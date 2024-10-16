Menu Explore
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
Best Safari trolley bags: Top 10 travel-ready options that balance durability, style, and space for all your adventures

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 16, 2024 01:00 PM IST

Explore the best Safari trolley bags for all your travel needs. Find the perfect bag for your next adventure with our detailed comparison and analysis. Buy now!

When it comes to travel, having the right luggage is essential. Safari trolley bags are known for their durability, style, and functionality, making them a top choice for travelers. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Safari trolley bags available in 2024 to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you're a frequent flyer, a weekend warrior, or a business traveler, there's a Safari trolley bag that's perfect for you.

Make every trip memorable with the best Safari trolley bags designed for explorers like you!(Pexels)
Make every trip memorable with the best Safari trolley bags designed for explorers like you!(Pexels)

1.

Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase is a sleek and durable option for frequent flyers. With a spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels, this bag is perfect for any journey.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase

  • 4 multi-directional spinner wheels
  • Interior mesh zip divider
  • Telescopic handle system
  • Scratch-resistant texture
  • Fixed TSA combination lock

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Lightweight and durableLimited colour options
Stylish designExpensive
Secure TSA lock 

2.

Safari Polyester Softsided Suitcase Spartan 65

The Safari Polyester Soft sided Suitcase Spartan 65 is a spacious and versatile bag that's perfect for longer trips. It's made from durable polyester and features multiple pockets for easy organisation.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Suitcase

  • Expandable design
  • Push-button locking handle
  • Multiple exterior pockets
  • Interior tie-down straps
  • Dual spinner wheels

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Roomy interiorNot as durable as Hardshell options
Easy to maneuverLimited colour choices
Affordable price 

3.

Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU

The Safari Polyester Soft sided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU is a stylish and functional bag that's perfect for weekend getaways. It features a vibrant blue colour and a lightweight design.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU

  • Top and side carry handles
  • Spacious front pocket
  • Interior zippered pocket
  • Smooth-rolling wheels
  • Adjustable tie-down straps

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Eye-catching designLimited interior organization
Easy to maneuverNot as durable as hardshell options
Affordable price point 

4.

Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRN

The Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRN is a durable and secure option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a vibrant blue colour.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRN

  • Three-digit combination lock
  • Interior compression system
  • Dual spinner wheels
  • Telescopic trolley handle
  • Scratch-resistant texture

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Secure locking systemHeavier than soft sided options
Durable constructionLimited colour options
Eye-catching design 

Also read: Best 23 kg luggage bags for travellers on the go: Top 10 options with multiple compartments

5.

Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRN

The Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRN is a versatile and stylish bag that's perfect for travelers. It features a multicoloured design and a lightweight construction.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRN

  • Expandable design
  • Interior mesh pocket
  • Push-button locking handle
  • Dual spinner wheels
  • TSA combination lock

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Vibrant designLimited interior organization
Lightweight constructionNot as durable as hardshell options
Secure TSA lock 

6.

Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase Spearmint

The Safari Polycarbonate Hard sided Suitcase Spearmint is a durable and stylish option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a refreshing green colour.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase

  • Scratch-resistant texture
  • Telescopic trolley handle
  • Interior compression system
  • Four dual spinner wheels
  • Top and side carry handles

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable constructionLimited colour options
Eye-catching colourHeavier than soft sided options
Smooth-rolling wheels 

7.

Safari Trolley Suitcase Softside Polyester

The Safari Trolley Suitcase Softside Polyester is a versatile and lightweight option for travelers. It features a softside design and multiple exterior pockets for easy organization.

Specifications of Safari Trolley Suitcase Softside Polyester

  • Expandable design
  • Push-button locking handle
  • Interior tie-down straps
  • Top and side carry handles
  • Dual spinner wheels

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Roomy interiorNot as durable as hardshell options
Easy to maneuverLimited colour choices
Affordable price 

Also read: Best Tommy Hilfiger luggage you can buy today: Top 10 stylish and evergreen options

 

8.

Safari Glimpse Electric Hardsided Trolley

The Safari Glimpse Electric Hard sided Trolley is a durable and secure option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a unique electric blue colour.

Specifications of Safari Glimpse Electric Hard sided Trolley

  • Three-digit combination lock
  • Interior compression system
  • Dual spinner wheels
  • Telescopic trolley handle
  • Scratch-resistant texture

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Secure locking systemHeavier than softsided options
Durable constructionLimited colour options
Eye-catching design 

9.

Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley

The Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley is a sturdy and reliable option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a sleek black colour.

Specifications of Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley

  • Four multi-directional spinner wheels
  • Expandable design
  • Interior mesh zip divider
  • Telescopic handle system
  • Fixed TSA combination lock

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Lightweight and durableLimited colour options
Stylish designExpensive
Secure TSA lock 

10.

Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft Trolley

The Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft Trolley is a secure and stylish option for travelers. It features a hardshell design and innovative antitheft features.

Specifications of Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft Trolley

  • Anti-theft zipper
  • Interior mesh zip divider
  • Telescopic handle system
  • Four dual spinner wheels
  • Scratch-resistant texture

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Secure antitheft featuresHeavier than soft sided options
Durable constructionLimited colour options
Eye-catching design 

Also read: Best men's luggage bags: Discover the top 9 picks for effortless travel, packed with style and functionality

Top features of the best Safari trolley bags:

Best Safari Trolley BagsExpandable DesignSpinner WheelsTelescopic HandleInterior OrganisationPrice
Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley SuitcaseYes4YesMesh zip dividerHigh
Safari Polyester Soft sided Suitcase Spartan 65YesDualYesTie-down strapsMedium
Safari Polyester Soft sided Luggage PRISMA754WBLUNoDualYesZippered pocketLow
Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRNNoDualYesCompression systemHigh
Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRNYesDualYesMesh pocketMedium
Safari Polycarbonate Hard sided Suitcase SpearmintNoFourYesCompression systemHigh
Safari Trolley Suitcase Soft side PolyesterYesDualYesTie-down strapsMedium
Safari Glimpse Electric Hard sided TrolleyNoDualYesCompression systemHigh
Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene TrolleyYes4YesMesh zip dividerHigh
Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft TrolleyNoFourYesMesh zip dividerHigh

Best value for money Safari trolley bag:

The Safari Polyester Soft sided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU offers the best value for money with its low price point and functional design. It's perfect for budget-conscious travelers who still want a stylish and reliable bag for their travels.

Also read: Best trolley bag set of 3: Top 10 stylish and durable picks that are perfect for all your travel needs

Best overall Safari trolley bag:

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its durable construction, secure TSA lock, and spacious interior, it's a top choice for frequent flyers and adventurers.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best Safari trolley bag from Amazon:

  • Size and capacity: Choose a bag that fits your travel needs, whether it's for short trips or long vacations.
  • Durability: Look for materials that are sturdy and resistant to wear and tear, such as polycarbonate or high-denier fabric.
  • Weight: Opt for lightweight options to avoid excess baggage fees and make travel easier.
  • Wheels: Check for 360-degree spinner wheels for better maneuverability and ease of transport.
  • Security features: Consider bags with built-in locks or TSA-approved locks for added security.
  • Compartments and organisation: Look for multiple pockets and compartments to keep your belongings organised.
  • Design and style: Choose a design that suits your personal style and stands out during travel.
  • Price: Compare prices and check for discounts or deals on Amazon to get the best value for your money.

FAQs on the best Safari trolley bags

  • What is the price range of Safari trolley bags?

    Safari trolley bags range from affordable options to high-end models, catering to a wide range of budgets.

  • Do Safari trolley bags come with warranty?

    Yes, many Safari trolley bags come with a warranty to ensure customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

  • Are Safari trolley bags suitable for international travel?

    Absolutely! Safari trolley bags are designed to meet international travel standards and are perfect for all types of journeys.

  • What features should I look for in a Safari trolley bag?

    Look for features such as expandable design, spinner wheels, telescopic handles, and secure locking systems to find the perfect Safari trolley bag for your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

