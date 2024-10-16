When it comes to travel, having the right luggage is essential. Safari trolley bags are known for their durability, style, and functionality, making them a top choice for travelers. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Safari trolley bags available in 2024 to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you're a frequent flyer, a weekend warrior, or a business traveler, there's a Safari trolley bag that's perfect for you. Make every trip memorable with the best Safari trolley bags designed for explorers like you!(Pexels)

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase is a sleek and durable option for frequent flyers. With a spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels, this bag is perfect for any journey.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase

4 multi-directional spinner wheels

Interior mesh zip divider

Telescopic handle system

Scratch-resistant texture

Fixed TSA combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable Limited colour options Stylish design Expensive Secure TSA lock

The Safari Polyester Soft sided Suitcase Spartan 65 is a spacious and versatile bag that's perfect for longer trips. It's made from durable polyester and features multiple pockets for easy organisation.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Suitcase

Expandable design

Push-button locking handle

Multiple exterior pockets

Interior tie-down straps

Dual spinner wheels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Roomy interior Not as durable as Hardshell options Easy to maneuver Limited colour choices Affordable price

The Safari Polyester Soft sided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU is a stylish and functional bag that's perfect for weekend getaways. It features a vibrant blue colour and a lightweight design.

Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU

Top and side carry handles

Spacious front pocket

Interior zippered pocket

Smooth-rolling wheels

Adjustable tie-down straps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Eye-catching design Limited interior organization Easy to maneuver Not as durable as hardshell options Affordable price point

The Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRN is a durable and secure option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a vibrant blue colour.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRN

Three-digit combination lock

Interior compression system

Dual spinner wheels

Telescopic trolley handle

Scratch-resistant texture

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure locking system Heavier than soft sided options Durable construction Limited colour options Eye-catching design

The Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRN is a versatile and stylish bag that's perfect for travelers. It features a multicoloured design and a lightweight construction.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRN

Expandable design

Interior mesh pocket

Push-button locking handle

Dual spinner wheels

TSA combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant design Limited interior organization Lightweight construction Not as durable as hardshell options Secure TSA lock

The Safari Polycarbonate Hard sided Suitcase Spearmint is a durable and stylish option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a refreshing green colour.

Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase

Scratch-resistant texture

Telescopic trolley handle

Interior compression system

Four dual spinner wheels

Top and side carry handles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction Limited colour options Eye-catching colour Heavier than soft sided options Smooth-rolling wheels

The Safari Trolley Suitcase Softside Polyester is a versatile and lightweight option for travelers. It features a softside design and multiple exterior pockets for easy organization.

Specifications of Safari Trolley Suitcase Softside Polyester

Expandable design

Push-button locking handle

Interior tie-down straps

Top and side carry handles

Dual spinner wheels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Roomy interior Not as durable as hardshell options Easy to maneuver Limited colour choices Affordable price

The Safari Glimpse Electric Hard sided Trolley is a durable and secure option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a unique electric blue colour.

Specifications of Safari Glimpse Electric Hard sided Trolley

Three-digit combination lock

Interior compression system

Dual spinner wheels

Telescopic trolley handle

Scratch-resistant texture

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure locking system Heavier than softsided options Durable construction Limited colour options Eye-catching design

The Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley is a sturdy and reliable option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a sleek black colour.

Specifications of Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley

Four multi-directional spinner wheels

Expandable design

Interior mesh zip divider

Telescopic handle system

Fixed TSA combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable Limited colour options Stylish design Expensive Secure TSA lock

The Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft Trolley is a secure and stylish option for travelers. It features a hardshell design and innovative antitheft features.

Specifications of Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft Trolley

Anti-theft zipper

Interior mesh zip divider

Telescopic handle system

Four dual spinner wheels

Scratch-resistant texture

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure antitheft features Heavier than soft sided options Durable construction Limited colour options Eye-catching design

Top features of the best Safari trolley bags:

Best Safari Trolley Bags Expandable Design Spinner Wheels Telescopic Handle Interior Organisation Price Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase Yes 4 Yes Mesh zip divider High Safari Polyester Soft sided Suitcase Spartan 65 Yes Dual Yes Tie-down straps Medium Safari Polyester Soft sided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU No Dual Yes Zippered pocket Low Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRN No Dual Yes Compression system High Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRN Yes Dual Yes Mesh pocket Medium Safari Polycarbonate Hard sided Suitcase Spearmint No Four Yes Compression system High Safari Trolley Suitcase Soft side Polyester Yes Dual Yes Tie-down straps Medium Safari Glimpse Electric Hard sided Trolley No Dual Yes Compression system High Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley Yes 4 Yes Mesh zip divider High Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft Trolley No Four Yes Mesh zip divider High

Best value for money Safari trolley bag:

The Safari Polyester Soft sided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU offers the best value for money with its low price point and functional design. It's perfect for budget-conscious travelers who still want a stylish and reliable bag for their travels.

Best overall Safari trolley bag:

The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its durable construction, secure TSA lock, and spacious interior, it's a top choice for frequent flyers and adventurers.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best Safari trolley bag from Amazon:

Size and capacity: Choose a bag that fits your travel needs, whether it's for short trips or long vacations.

Choose a bag that fits your travel needs, whether it's for short trips or long vacations. Durability: Look for materials that are sturdy and resistant to wear and tear, such as polycarbonate or high-denier fabric.

Look for materials that are sturdy and resistant to wear and tear, such as polycarbonate or high-denier fabric. Weight: Opt for lightweight options to avoid excess baggage fees and make travel easier.

Opt for lightweight options to avoid excess baggage fees and make travel easier. Wheels: Check for 360-degree spinner wheels for better maneuverability and ease of transport.

Check for 360-degree spinner wheels for better maneuverability and ease of transport. Security features: Consider bags with built-in locks or TSA-approved locks for added security.

Consider bags with built-in locks or TSA-approved locks for added security. Compartments and organisation: Look for multiple pockets and compartments to keep your belongings organised.

Look for multiple pockets and compartments to keep your belongings organised. Design and style: Choose a design that suits your personal style and stands out during travel.

Choose a design that suits your personal style and stands out during travel. Price: Compare prices and check for discounts or deals on Amazon to get the best value for your money.

FAQs on the best Safari trolley bags What is the price range of Safari trolley bags? Safari trolley bags range from affordable options to high-end models, catering to a wide range of budgets.

Do Safari trolley bags come with warranty? Yes, many Safari trolley bags come with a warranty to ensure customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

Are Safari trolley bags suitable for international travel? Absolutely! Safari trolley bags are designed to meet international travel standards and are perfect for all types of journeys.

What features should I look for in a Safari trolley bag? Look for features such as expandable design, spinner wheels, telescopic handles, and secure locking systems to find the perfect Safari trolley bag for your needs.

