Best Safari trolley bags: Top 10 travel-ready options that balance durability, style, and space for all your adventures
When it comes to travel, having the right luggage is essential. Safari trolley bags are known for their durability, style, and functionality, making them a top choice for travelers. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Safari trolley bags available in 2024 to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you're a frequent flyer, a weekend warrior, or a business traveler, there's a Safari trolley bag that's perfect for you.
The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase is a sleek and durable option for frequent flyers. With a spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels, this bag is perfect for any journey.
Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase
- 4 multi-directional spinner wheels
- Interior mesh zip divider
- Telescopic handle system
- Scratch-resistant texture
- Fixed TSA combination lock
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Lightweight and durable
|Limited colour options
|Stylish design
|Expensive
|Secure TSA lock
The Safari Polyester Soft sided Suitcase Spartan 65 is a spacious and versatile bag that's perfect for longer trips. It's made from durable polyester and features multiple pockets for easy organisation.
Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Suitcase
- Expandable design
- Push-button locking handle
- Multiple exterior pockets
- Interior tie-down straps
- Dual spinner wheels
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Roomy interior
|Not as durable as Hardshell options
|Easy to maneuver
|Limited colour choices
|Affordable price
The Safari Polyester Soft sided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU is a stylish and functional bag that's perfect for weekend getaways. It features a vibrant blue colour and a lightweight design.
Specifications of Safari Polyester Softsided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU
- Top and side carry handles
- Spacious front pocket
- Interior zippered pocket
- Smooth-rolling wheels
- Adjustable tie-down straps
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Eye-catching design
|Limited interior organization
|Easy to maneuver
|Not as durable as hardshell options
|Affordable price point
The Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRN is a durable and secure option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a vibrant blue colour.
Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRN
- Three-digit combination lock
- Interior compression system
- Dual spinner wheels
- Telescopic trolley handle
- Scratch-resistant texture
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Secure locking system
|Heavier than soft sided options
|Durable construction
|Limited colour options
|Eye-catching design
The Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRN is a versatile and stylish bag that's perfect for travelers. It features a multicoloured design and a lightweight construction.
Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRN
- Expandable design
- Interior mesh pocket
- Push-button locking handle
- Dual spinner wheels
- TSA combination lock
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Vibrant design
|Limited interior organization
|Lightweight construction
|Not as durable as hardshell options
|Secure TSA lock
The Safari Polycarbonate Hard sided Suitcase Spearmint is a durable and stylish option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a refreshing green colour.
Specifications of Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase
- Scratch-resistant texture
- Telescopic trolley handle
- Interior compression system
- Four dual spinner wheels
- Top and side carry handles
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable construction
|Limited colour options
|Eye-catching colour
|Heavier than soft sided options
|Smooth-rolling wheels
The Safari Trolley Suitcase Softside Polyester is a versatile and lightweight option for travelers. It features a softside design and multiple exterior pockets for easy organization.
Specifications of Safari Trolley Suitcase Softside Polyester
- Expandable design
- Push-button locking handle
- Interior tie-down straps
- Top and side carry handles
- Dual spinner wheels
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Roomy interior
|Not as durable as hardshell options
|Easy to maneuver
|Limited colour choices
|Affordable price
The Safari Glimpse Electric Hard sided Trolley is a durable and secure option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a unique electric blue colour.
Specifications of Safari Glimpse Electric Hard sided Trolley
- Three-digit combination lock
- Interior compression system
- Dual spinner wheels
- Telescopic trolley handle
- Scratch-resistant texture
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Secure locking system
|Heavier than softsided options
|Durable construction
|Limited colour options
|Eye-catching design
The Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley is a sturdy and reliable option for travelers. It features a hard shell design and a sleek black colour.
Specifications of Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley
- Four multi-directional spinner wheels
- Expandable design
- Interior mesh zip divider
- Telescopic handle system
- Fixed TSA combination lock
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Lightweight and durable
|Limited colour options
|Stylish design
|Expensive
|Secure TSA lock
The Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft Trolley is a secure and stylish option for travelers. It features a hardshell design and innovative antitheft features.
Specifications of Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft Trolley
- Anti-theft zipper
- Interior mesh zip divider
- Telescopic handle system
- Four dual spinner wheels
- Scratch-resistant texture
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Secure antitheft features
|Heavier than soft sided options
|Durable construction
|Limited colour options
|Eye-catching design
Top features of the best Safari trolley bags:
|Best Safari Trolley Bags
|Expandable Design
|Spinner Wheels
|Telescopic Handle
|Interior Organisation
|Price
|Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase
|Yes
|4
|Yes
|Mesh zip divider
|High
|Safari Polyester Soft sided Suitcase Spartan 65
|Yes
|Dual
|Yes
|Tie-down straps
|Medium
|Safari Polyester Soft sided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU
|No
|Dual
|Yes
|Zippered pocket
|Low
|Safari Polycarbonate Hard Luggage RAYVOYAGE774WPRN
|No
|Dual
|Yes
|Compression system
|High
|Safari Polycarbonate Luggage Suitcase OASIS654WPRN
|Yes
|Dual
|Yes
|Mesh pocket
|Medium
|Safari Polycarbonate Hard sided Suitcase Spearmint
|No
|Four
|Yes
|Compression system
|High
|Safari Trolley Suitcase Soft side Polyester
|Yes
|Dual
|Yes
|Tie-down straps
|Medium
|Safari Glimpse Electric Hard sided Trolley
|No
|Dual
|Yes
|Compression system
|High
|Safari Carter Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley
|Yes
|4
|Yes
|Mesh zip divider
|High
|Safari Aerodyne Polycarbonate Wheeling Antitheft Trolley
|No
|Four
|Yes
|Mesh zip divider
|High
Best value for money Safari trolley bag:
The Safari Polyester Soft sided Luggage PRISMA754WBLU offers the best value for money with its low price point and functional design. It's perfect for budget-conscious travelers who still want a stylish and reliable bag for their travels.
Best overall Safari trolley bag:
The Safari Polycarbonate Wheeling Speed Trolley Suitcase stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its durable construction, secure TSA lock, and spacious interior, it's a top choice for frequent flyers and adventurers.
Factors to consider while purchasing the best Safari trolley bag from Amazon:
- Size and capacity: Choose a bag that fits your travel needs, whether it's for short trips or long vacations.
- Durability: Look for materials that are sturdy and resistant to wear and tear, such as polycarbonate or high-denier fabric.
- Weight: Opt for lightweight options to avoid excess baggage fees and make travel easier.
- Wheels: Check for 360-degree spinner wheels for better maneuverability and ease of transport.
- Security features: Consider bags with built-in locks or TSA-approved locks for added security.
- Compartments and organisation: Look for multiple pockets and compartments to keep your belongings organised.
- Design and style: Choose a design that suits your personal style and stands out during travel.
- Price: Compare prices and check for discounts or deals on Amazon to get the best value for your money.
FAQs on the best Safari trolley bags
- What is the price range of Safari trolley bags?
Safari trolley bags range from affordable options to high-end models, catering to a wide range of budgets.
- Do Safari trolley bags come with warranty?
Yes, many Safari trolley bags come with a warranty to ensure customer satisfaction and peace of mind.
- Are Safari trolley bags suitable for international travel?
Absolutely! Safari trolley bags are designed to meet international travel standards and are perfect for all types of journeys.
- What features should I look for in a Safari trolley bag?
Look for features such as expandable design, spinner wheels, telescopic handles, and secure locking systems to find the perfect Safari trolley bag for your needs.
