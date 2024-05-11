The Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train, covering the tourist destinations of North India, will start from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station on May 18, an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Friday. Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train to start from New Jalpaiguri on May 18, will explore North India's sacred sites (Photo by Twitter/kishanreddybjp)

The journey spans 8 nights and nine days, covering key destinations including Vaishno Devi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya.

The train, comprising AC-3 tier and economy/sleeper class coaches, will traverse through Malda Town, Rampurhat, Dumka, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Kiul to reach Patna Junction on May 19. On May 20 and 21, the train will be stationed at Vaishno Devi Katra station and on May 22 and 23, the train will be at Haridwar station. On May 24, the train will be stationed at Mathura and at Ayodhya on May 25.

The train will start its return journey from Ayodhya to reach Patna Junction on May 26 from where the tourists can start their de-boarding at their respective destinations till New Jalpaiguri station.

The cost of the package will be ₹29,500 for AC class and ₹17,900 per person for economy/sleeper class.

Bharat Gaurav is the first such tourism special train and is in line with the Centre's initiative 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' and 'Dekho Apna Desh', the official said in a release.