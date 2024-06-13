 Bhopal to Indore in 55 minutes: Madhya Pradesh's new intra-state air service links major cities, 50% discount on fares | Travel - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Bhopal to Indore in 55 minutes: Madhya Pradesh's new intra-state air service links major cities, 50% discount on fares

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bhopal
Jun 13, 2024 04:02 PM IST

In a bid to boost tourism, Madhya Pradesh unveils new intra-state air service with 50% discount on fares for first 30 days

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday launched intra-state air service named 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva' by flagging off the first flight under it from Bhopal to Jabalpur. He also gave boarding passes to the flyers and opened a ticket-booking counter.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flags off PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva to improve air connectivity in the state, at Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal on Thursday. Bhopal to Indore in 55 minutes: Madhya Pradesh's new intra-state air service links major cities, 50% discount on fares (ANI Photo/Sanjeev Gupta)
With this, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Rewa, Khajuraho and Singrauli cities in Madhya Pradesh will be getting connected by air, officials said. To boost the air service, a 50 per cent discount in fare has been doled out for 30 days, they said.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will operate the air service. It is being run on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis with M/s Jet Serv Aviation Private Limited (Flyola), an official release said.

According to some flyers, the fare of the intra-state service will be little more than the tariff of Vande Bharat Express train after a 50 per cent discount for 30 days. They said that it will take just 55 minutes to reach Indore from Bhopal via the air service.

"On the basis of the response, we are going to expand the service," MPTB principal secretary and managing director Sheo Shankar Shukla told PTI over phone. "Right now, the planes which are being run are six-seater with twin engines. If the response is good, we will go for 11-seater and then 20-seater aircraft and so on to expand the service," he added.

"These planes are very safe and meet international standards. We are going to provide the best and regular service at competitive prices," Shukla said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Bhopal to Indore in 55 minutes: Madhya Pradesh's new intra-state air service links major cities, 50% discount on fares
