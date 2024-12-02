Bollywood’s love affair with Rajasthan: Isha Ambani to Priyanka Chopra, 8 celeb couples who tied the knot in royal style

Who says you need to jet off to Europe for a fairytale wedding? Bollywood celebrities have shown that Rajasthan's grand palaces and forts make the perfect setting for a royal Indian wedding. With its beautiful heritage properties tucked away from the prying eyes of paparazzi, Rajasthan continues to be the go-to destination for star-studded nuptials. Rajasthan's palatial venues is the go-to choice for celebrity weddings in India.(Instagram)

From Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, here are celebrity couples who chose Rajasthan over international wedding destinations. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's dreamy pastel lehenga is here to make brides ditch red this wedding season. Fashionistas, take note! )

1. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP politician Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur was an intimate celebration attended by their closest friends and family. The couple tied the knot at the stunning Leela Palace, nestled in the heart of Lake Pichola, making for a breathtakingly private and picturesque affair.

2. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra captured hearts with their wedding video, filmed at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Set against the backdrop of the Thar Desert, this luxurious hotel exudes a stunning golden hue, blending Rajput and Mughal architectural styles for a truly royal atmosphere.

3. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was shrouded in secrecy, sparking rumours that they were shooting down drones trying to capture their private moments. The couple wed in December 2021 at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara, located in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

4. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding was straight out of a Mira Nair movie, with two ceremonies, one in Hindu tradition and the other a Christian white wedding. The stunning Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur provided the perfect backdrop for their intimate yet extravagant celebration, followed by receptions in Delhi, Mumbai, and the USA.

5. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Even the Ambanis couldn't resist Rajasthan's royal allure. When Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal, their celebrations spanned multiple cities. While the roka and proposal party took place at their Mumbai home, Antilla, the engagement ceremony was held by the scenic Lake Como in Italy. The pre-wedding festivities unfolded at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, with the grand wedding happening at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

6. Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev

In 2018, Drishyam actress remarried her longtime love Andrei Koscheev at Deogarh Mahal, a 17th-century heritage property in Udaipur. The couple had met three years earlier in the Maldives, bonding over their shared love for the ocean and deep-sea diving.

7. Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani

In 2004, 90s superstar Raveen Tandon broke many hearts when she announced her wedding to businessman Anil Thadani. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur, with their ceremonies held at the majestic Shiv Niwas Palace, owned by the former royal family of Udaipur. They've been happily married for nearly two decades now.

8. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

In December 2022, Hansika Motwani celebrated her dream "big fat Indian wedding" at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The actress married her longtime friend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya at this historic venue, which was built around 1550. The palace, India’s first luxury heritage polo resort, features a 14th-century hilltop war fort, a palace at the foothill, and a private polo ground.