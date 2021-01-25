Bulgaria will have all travellers entering the country take Covid-19 test
Bulgaria will make everyone coming into the country take Covid-19 tests to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, health minister Kostandin Angelov said on Monday.
Bulgarian health authorities say they have so far recorded eight cases of the new variant that was first identified in Britain.
"Today we will undertake actions to make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers that want to enter the country, including from the European Union," Angelov told a government meeting.
The country has seen a significant drop in new infections in recent weeks and is planning to ease some restrictions and reopen secondary schools, shopping malls and gyms from February 4.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
