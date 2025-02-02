After Coldplay and Diljit gigs can India establish itself as premier global concert destination? What travel experts say

Thanks to the success of recent ‘totally mind-blowing’ concerts by Coldplay, Maroon 5, Dua Lipa and many others, experts believe that the country's growing appetite for live music events, coupled with its vast potential for tourism and job creation, could make it an attractive destination for international artists. Also read | Coldplay's success in Mumbai, Ahmedabad shows India's huge potential for live concerts: PM Modi Chris Martin of the British rock band Coldplay performs onstage during a concert as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025. (AFP)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ramalingam S, president, Cox & Kings, said, “India already has everything it takes to be a global concert hub — diverse audiences, rich cultural heritage, and a growing appetite for live experiences.”

‘Strong policy framework is necessary’

For India to establish itself as a global player, a strong and well-defined policy framework is necessary. Last year, during his Dil-Luminati tour, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh even announced that he won't do live shows in India until the concert infrastructure is developed properly.

Varun Sarda, CEO and co-founder of Velocity.travel, suggests a unified approach. He says, “For India to establish itself as a global player, a strong and well-defined policy framework is necessary. Just like the discontinuation of F1 in India, influenced by state-level policies, highlights the impact of regulatory decisions on hosting world-class events.”

He adds, “A unified approach, with a focus on infrastructure, regulation, and global integration, can make economic sense for India on the world stage and emerge as a premier destination for business, sports, and entertainment. Infrastructure, Connectivity will all follow if regulatory steps are taken in the right direction.”

Dua Lipa drove the crowd wild at her Mumbai concert by performing the viral Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mash-up. (HT_PRINT)

‘It’s about creating an entire ecosystem’

India's young population and growing middle class are driving demand for live music events. Ramalingam S says that now 'we need to think about beyond just big venues'.

He says, “It’s about creating an entire ecosystem— seamless logistics, artist-friendly policies, and an audience experience that’s on par with the best in the world. Right now, international artists see challenges in permits, infrastructure, and even connectivity. Fix this, and India isn’t just another stop on a tour — it becomes a must-visit destination where music unforgettably meets culture.”

PM Modi says concert economy boosting tourism

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the significance of 'concert economy', emphasising its potential to boost tourism, generate revenue, and create jobs for the youth. He underlined that concerts of Coldplay being held in cities like Ahmedabad is proof of the scope for live concerts in India.

Concert economy' refers to the economic impact of live music events, which can generate revenue for various industries, including hospitality, transport, food, and beverages.

According to a recent report from EY, India's live music industry is expected to grow significantly. The number of large concerts (over 5,000 attendees) is predicted to reach 300 by 2025, a 50 percent increase from 2018. Concert revenue is also expected to reach ₹1,000 crore, up 25 percent from current levels.