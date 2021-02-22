IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Committing to wellness
(Pics: Shutterstock)
(Pics: Shutterstock)
travel

Committing to wellness

In this new era of health consciousness, individuals are willing to spend on living a full life and are constantly looking for destinations to make memories for a lifetime. A yearning for cultural vibrancy and authentic experiences force these travellers to indulge  in holistic programs like spa getaways, detoxing cleansing with food, which in turn fosters an emotional and a life-changing wellness journey for eternity.
READ FULL STORY
By Swati Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:39 PM IST

Dreaming of diving into serene blue waters or meditating within the tranquil walls of a beach resort? Be it visiting a local farm to get hold of homegrown produce or letting go of all woes while getting a spa session done, wellness tours offer a whole lot.

In this new era of health consciousness, individuals are willing to spend on living a full life and are constantly looking for destinations to make memories for a lifetime. A yearning for cultural vibrancy and authentic experiences force these travellers to indulge  in holistic programs like spa getaways, detoxing cleansing with food, which in turn fosters an emotional and a life-changing wellness journey for eternity.

A break away from hedonism and consumption based lifestyle, these destinations are transformational and provide opportunities to forge meaningful connections with nature and the strangers that we meet on our journey, while rediscovering ourselves.

Upasana Kochhar, travel blogger, says, “Self love is becoming an active pursuit. Millennials are actively chasing products that not only aid looking good but also “do good” to the internal health of the body. We see a drastic shift in. The new age youth, unlike the previous generations are now chasing “wellness milestones”. They are on a journey trying to unearth their innate best selves.”  This year, tourism is all about an inner journey, not an outward holiday. A complete reboot for your body, mind and soul.

Ayurveda

“India is the country where Ayurveda originated and it is the bedrock of all alternate medicine practices. With humanity forced to look inwards towards health, relationship, self-consciousness, wellness tourism will see renewed resurgence and an even greater global acceptance and respect and which better country than India to assume the mantle,” says Manu Rishi Guptha, CEO, Niraamaya Wellness Retreats. These programs target lifestyle issues such as diabetes, obesity, stress, and hypertension which are the root cause of 90% other morbidities. Manu adds, “These programs are meant to specifically reverse and cure rather than just prevent. The immunity rejuvenation program is a game-changer that will ensure that you are set on the path to true wellness and good health.”

Committing to wellness
Committing to wellness

Meditation and exercise

From holistic to integrative, well-being to active health management, the priorities of millennials are now on state-of-the-art facilities, a multi-disciplinary approach that looks to both the East and West, and natural surroundings that accelerate the healing process. Increasing movement and exercise are an integral part of wellness, and centres offer different schools of yoga, Pilates, boot camp-style treks or even a power boxing workout, depending on what your body will benefit by and to alleviate your body from lifestyle diseases.

Stress management

It is not uncommon for urban dwellers to look for avenues for de-stressing, unwinding and immersing themselves in a peaceful stress management retreat in idyllic locations. These are customised to support emotional therapies, designed specifically for those who need to escape from busy schedules, recharge, renew and rebalance their mind, body and spirit.

Committing to wellness
Committing to wellness

Spa

The focus is not just on relaxation, but there is a wholehearted effort to get guests to experience a full program of fitness classes, a healthy spa cuisine that emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables in addition to spa treatments. “A space of co-creation, with a purpose to foster a community of people working together towards making this world a connected place, by sharing knowledge and cultivating wisdom,” says Home of Wellness.

Committing to wellness
Committing to wellness

Sustainable practices

People are increasingly adopting travel practices that help in reducing carbon footprint. Like visiting a local traditional village, getting introduced to local farming practices, interacting with the local villagers and knowing their lifestyle.

Organic food

“Wellness trip offers you an opportunity to have organic food, chemical free food which does not include any sort of genetically modified organisms. It can be fresh produce meats, dairy products and organically grown vegetables and fruits,” says Mohit Mehta, Director, Hoyyo Travel Services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
(Pics: Shutterstock)
(Pics: Shutterstock)
travel

Committing to wellness

By Swati Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:39 PM IST
In this new era of health consciousness, individuals are willing to spend on living a full life and are constantly looking for destinations to make memories for a lifetime. A yearning for cultural vibrancy and authentic experiences force these travellers to indulge  in holistic programs like spa getaways, detoxing cleansing with food, which in turn fosters an emotional and a life-changing wellness journey for eternity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Travel industry sees glimmers of recovery in Africa, Antarctica post Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:11 PM IST
After a year of pandemic, travelers are looking for open spaces, safety, and sunshine—and are ready to put down serious cash to get it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination passport: Air New Zealand to trial digital travel pass amid Covid-19(Photo by Sébastien Goldberg on Unsplash)
Vaccination passport: Air New Zealand to trial digital travel pass amid Covid-19(Photo by Sébastien Goldberg on Unsplash)
travel

Vaccination passport: Air New Zealand to trial digital travel pass amid Covid-19

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • For restarting international travel as global vaccine rollouts get underway, Air New Zealand to trial digital Covid 'vaccination passport'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand extends emergency to contain Covid-19, bars and nightclubs to reopen(Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash)
Thailand extends emergency to contain Covid-19, bars and nightclubs to reopen(Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash)
travel

Thailand extends emergency to contain Covid-19, bars and nightclubs to reopen

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:40 PM IST
While Thailand approves a proposal for the 10th extension of the nationwide state of emergency to contain the Covid-19 outbreak ahead of coronavirus vaccination drive, bars and nightclubs can now reopen and serve liquor to patrons until 11 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Osian, Jodhpur
Osian, Jodhpur
travel

Dive in the dunes

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:30 PM IST
From labyrinthine bazaars to royal forts and blue houses, Jodhpur will enamour you with its regal charm and historic tales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - Nov. 10, 2020: A passenger arriving at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport amid heavy smog in the early morning hours, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - Nov. 10, 2020: A passenger arriving at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport amid heavy smog in the early morning hours, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Arriving passengers to be tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR at Delhi airport

By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:47 PM IST
As per the SOP given by the ministry of health and family welfare dated February 17, passengers from these high-risk countries can get their tests done at the airport before proceeding for home quarantine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&amp;K(Photo by Arif Khan on Unsplash)
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&K(Photo by Arif Khan on Unsplash)
travel

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&K

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:29 PM IST
'I assure the tourists across the globe a safe, pleasant and memorable visit to J&K, the paradise on earth. Come and witness the scenic beauty, rich culture and heritage of J&K': Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on the closing ceremony of Pahalgam winter carnival
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agra's horticulture department organises flower exhibition, attracts many(ANI)
Agra's horticulture department organises flower exhibition, attracts many(ANI)
travel

Flower exhibition organised by Agra's horticulture department attracts tourists

ANI, Agra (uttar Pradesh)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:06 AM IST
On February 20-21, the horticulture department of Agra organised a flower exhibition in the Taj view garden between the fort on the banks of the river Yamuna and the Taj Mahal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level(Photo by Julia Solonina on Unsplash)
Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level(Photo by Julia Solonina on Unsplash)
travel

Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Germany might classify the Moselle region, which shares a border with Saarland, as a high incidence area or even as an area of where a Covid-19 variant 'of concern' is present, which would effectively prohibit travellers from crossing the border
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both cities are mulling extra safeguard measures for such an arrangement, but it’s still too early to say when it would begin(Pixabay)
Both cities are mulling extra safeguard measures for such an arrangement, but it’s still too early to say when it would begin(Pixabay)
travel

Hong Kong, Singapore in talks over postponed travel bubble: SCMP

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Hong Kong and Singapore are in discussions again over a postponed travel bubble, the South China Morning Post reported Saturday, citing an unnamed government source.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
travel

Allow travel by commuters in aisle of public transport buses: DTC to DDMA

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The Delhi Transport Department has sent a proposal for consideration in a DDMA meeting scheduled on Monday to allow travel by commuters in the aisle or standing position in public transport buses in view of the declining Covid-19 cases in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a passenger for a Covid-19 coronavirus test upon his arrival at the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, in Bangalore.(AFP)
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a passenger for a Covid-19 coronavirus test upon his arrival at the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, in Bangalore.(AFP)
india news

Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Even short-term travellers between Maharashtra and Karnataka will have to produce a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two-part documentary series titled 'Postcards from Arunachal' will premiere on Saturday at 8 pm on National Geographic channel India and Fox Life India.(Unsplash)
The two-part documentary series titled 'Postcards from Arunachal' will premiere on Saturday at 8 pm on National Geographic channel India and Fox Life India.(Unsplash)
travel

Nat Geo documentaries to take beauty of Arunachal to outside world

PTI, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
National Geographic, along with actor Radhika Madan, will be taking the viewers through the spectacle of nature and have them step into the world of beauty to discover some unique experiences exclusive to Arunachal Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on February 21.(Pixabay)
Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on February 21.(Pixabay)
travel

US, Canada, Mexico extend non-essential travel restrictions till March 21

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The United States, Mexico and Canada extended nonessential travel restrictions till March 21 to contain the pandemic, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details(Unsplash)
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details(Unsplash)
travel

US airlines may soon be asking passengers for contact-tracing details

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  • People travelling to the United States will soon have to provide information that public health officials could use for contact tracing during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP