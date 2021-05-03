IND USA
Covid-19: Sri Lanka imposes travel curbs on air passengers arrival for two weeks

Sri Lanka informs all airlines about the 14-day limitation on the number of passengers that can air travel and arrive in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 01:07 PM IST

Sri Lanka on Sunday imposed travel restrictions on the number of air passengers arriving in the country for two weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It has been decided to limit the number of passengers that can arrive from one flight to 75," the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka said, reported Colombo Page.

This limitation will be effective from Monday (May 3) morning for a period of 14 days. All airlines have been informed about this decision, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

After two weeks, the situation in the country will be taken into consideration and a decision will be made whether to lift the restrictions or further tighten, the CAA said.

According to the existing restrictions, the number of passengers that can be flown in an aircraft is 75 Sri Lankans and an additional number of foreigners.

However, due to the prevailing dangerous situation, the total number of arrivals on an aircraft has been limited to 75, reported Colombo Page.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka for the seventh consecutive day set an all-time high for coronavirus cases on Sunday, reporting over 1800 individuals confirmed positive for Covid-19 in last 24 hours, taking the total to 111,753 cases, reported Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
