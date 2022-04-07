Cyprus to lift Covid-19 restrictions for travel to island from April 18

Cyprus will lift Covid-19 conditions for travel to the island from April 18, authorities said on Thursday, ending two years of rules imposed by the pandemic.

The island said it was scrapping a colour-coded assessment of other countries based on epidemiological risk, an inbound flight permission to travel and PCR or rapid lateral flow tests for those who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

People who have not been vaccinated, or not completed their booster shots would still need a PCR test or a lateral flow test, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Cyprus, a popular tourist destination, has reported 950 deaths since the first outbreak of Covid-19 recorded in March 2020.

