Cyprus to lift Covid-19 restrictions for travel to island from April 18

  • People who have not been vaccinated, or not completed their booster shots would still need a PCR test or a lateral flow test, the transport ministry said in a statement.
Cyprus will lift Covid-19 conditions for travel to the island from April 18, authorities said on Thursday, ending two years of rules imposed by the pandemic.(Unsplash)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 05:53 PM IST
Reuters |

Cyprus will lift Covid-19 conditions for travel to the island from April 18, authorities said on Thursday, ending two years of rules imposed by the pandemic.

The island said it was scrapping a colour-coded assessment of other countries based on epidemiological risk, an inbound flight permission to travel and PCR or rapid lateral flow tests for those who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

People who have not been vaccinated, or not completed their booster shots would still need a PCR test or a lateral flow test, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Cyprus, a popular tourist destination, has reported 950 deaths since the first outbreak of Covid-19 recorded in March 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Thursday, April 07, 2022
