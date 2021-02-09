IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
travel

Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April

Delta Air Lines said Monday it will continue to block some seats on all flights through spring break and Easter to provide a bit more space between passengers.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:42 PM IST

Delta Air Lines said Monday it will continue to block some seats on all flights through spring break and Easter to provide a bit more space between passengers.

The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30. Delta said it will block middle seats in most cabins although groups of three or more passengers can choose to sit together.

During the early days of the pandemic, several U.S. airlines blocked middle seats, although United Airlines never did. The others that temporarily limited the number of seats for sale have since dropped the practice, at least in the main cabin, including Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska and American.

A Delta official, Bill Lentsch, said the airline will monitor virus cases and vaccination rates as it reassess its seating policy.

Airlines that no longer block seats cite research by the Pentagon's transport command and others that concluded the risk of transmitting the virus that causes Covi-19 during a flight is very low.

Air travel was a major vector of the disease, especially in the early part of the pandemic, before most countries imposed travel restrictions. Many health officials also blamed travel for surges in newly reported virus cases in the U.S. after Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delta airlines
app
Close
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
travel

Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April

AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Delta Air Lines said Monday it will continue to block some seats on all flights through spring break and Easter to provide a bit more space between passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“With vaccination and vaccination certification, we can start to relax some border measures to allow some travel to start happening within the course of this year.”(Pixabay)
“With vaccination and vaccination certification, we can start to relax some border measures to allow some travel to start happening within the course of this year.”(Pixabay)
travel

Singapore sees people travelling this year as vaccines roll out

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Countries could relax border controls and allow more travel if there’s a set of standards for vaccine certification that immigration authorities can use to help determine entry policies, Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement in Jerusalem on Monday.(Pixabay)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement in Jerusalem on Monday.(Pixabay)
travel

Israel, Greece sign tourism deal to boost economies

AP, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Israeli and Greek officials agreed Monday to clear the way for vaccinated tourists to travel between their Mediterranean nations in a bid to boost their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors(Reuters)
Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors(Reuters)
travel

Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors

Reuters, Katoomba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Every year, lakhs of Asian tourists visit the Blue Mountains in Australia during the Lunar New Year. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions, only a few people have visited the mountains this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The constant urge to plan a quick weekend getaway is now being replaced by mindful travel choices (Photo: Shutterstock)
The constant urge to plan a quick weekend getaway is now being replaced by mindful travel choices (Photo: Shutterstock)
travel

Eco-friendly holidays: Safe, serene and sustainable

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Be it reducing carbon footprint or supporting local businesses whilst travelling, modern day travel goals are getting a complete overhaul
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
travel

Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Airlines maps are ditching business hubs and are being overhauled to reflect new demand in leisure travel. Here’s what you need to know about the opportunity for travellers right now
READ FULL STORY
Close
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
travel

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:54 PM IST
French tourists, in order to avoid the strict curfew in their country, are going over to Madrid to have a gala time. The curfew in Madrid is not as stringent, people are still able to eat in restaurants, drink in bars and stay outdoors until 10 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister(Unsplash)
French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister(Unsplash)
travel

French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:24 AM IST
France put a ban on all non-essential travel last week and that has resulted in only half the amount of people being able to travel to and from France. This all is being done to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Status of Covid-19 vaccine passports around the world. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:51 PM IST
In this digital era, users will be able to access their passports on mobile phones as an app or as part of a digital wallet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey was done online with over 6,000 millennial travellers across the country during January 2021.(Unsplash)
The survey was done online with over 6,000 millennial travellers across the country during January 2021.(Unsplash)
travel

52% millennials keen on international holiday this summer: Survey

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Things are looking up for 2021, as 52 per cent millennials are eager to take an international holiday this summer as Covid-19 vaccine ushered in hope that the end to the pandemic is on the horizon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada, which already has some of the world's toughest travel and quarantine rules, plans to introduce restrictions such as mandatory airport Covid-19 tests and hotel quarantines for up to three days.(Pixabay)
Canada, which already has some of the world's toughest travel and quarantine rules, plans to introduce restrictions such as mandatory airport Covid-19 tests and hotel quarantines for up to three days.(Pixabay)
travel

Canada's Covid rules on leisure travel weighing on business, say officials

Reuters, Montreal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Canada's move to limit inbound flights to four major airports as it seeks to curb the spread of Covid-19 from leisure travel is spilling over to business trips and fueling uncertainty which could delay economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend(AP)
New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend(AP)
travel

Coronavirus: Bars to be closed during Mardi Gras weekend in New Orleans

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:24 AM IST
  • In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, New Orleans will be shutting down all its bars, even for takeout service, during the Mardi Gras weekend, which is the busiest time of the year for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

All travellers to UK be tested twice for Covid-19 upon arrival: Report

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from Covid-19 hot spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
world news

List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 PM IST
This huge fall has put extra pressure on the cash positions of the aviation industry and has delayed the time of recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is just one way the Middle Eastern country is pushing for tourism visibility.(Unsplash)
This is just one way the Middle Eastern country is pushing for tourism visibility.(Unsplash)
travel

Theme parks bet we’ll all need a good scream after the pandemic ends

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Once you get past the idea of waiting in line and sitting elbow-to-elbow with other riders, these adrenaline-churning thrill rides sound downright energizing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP