Destination weddings 2026: Top Indian and offbeat spots to explore from Udaipur to Spain

Destination weddings are more than just regular celebrations. They are carefully curated affairs, meticulously planned down to the last detail to ensure every moment feels special and memorable. The best part is that these celebrations are designed in a way that allows the bride and groom to enjoy the process truly. While they soak it all in, guests get to travel, sightsee, celebrate and indulge in multiple activities, turning the wedding into a mini holiday with a ceremony at its heart. A dream wedding needs a dream destination!(BigWish Events)

With destination weddings now becoming the norm, HT ShopNow spoke to multiple wedding planners and experts to narrow down the best places to consider for a wedding destination in 2026, making the search a little easier for couples planning their big day. As Anusha Mota, founder and owner of a wedding planning company, BigWish Events, puts it, “A destination wedding is not just about the view, it is about creating an experience where every guest feels part of something special.”

Top destination weddings in India

Sometimes you want the search to stay simple and the planning process to feel calm. This is where leaning into the tried and tested makes sense, very much the HT ShopNow way. These destinations may feel familiar, even overdone to some, but they work because everything is already in place. From seasoned vendors and smooth transport to strong accessibility and infrastructure, they remove guesswork and allow couples to focus on the celebration itself. And sometimes, ease is exactly what makes a wedding successful.

Udaipur

Royal palaces, lake views, and a hospitality system built for weddings make Udaipur a natural choice. It delivers scale, spectacle and smooth execution, especially for multi-day celebrations with varied events.

Jaipur

Jaipur blends heritage charm with modern luxury hotels. The city offers dependable venues, rich colours and strong vendor support, connectivity through airports, trains, buses and even well-planned highways, making it ideal for couples who want tradition without logistical surprises.

As Geetanjali Borkar, wedding planner and founder of Styling by Geetanjali, shares, “The right location sets the tone for the entire celebration. When the foundation is strong, everything else falls into place naturally.”

Goa

Goa remains a favourite for its relaxed energy, beachside venues and reliable resorts. It suits couples who want a celebratory mood where guests feel instantly comfortable and ready to switch into holiday mode.

Alibaug and Lonavala

These close-to-city escapes work well for shorter guest lists. Easy access, polished resorts and familiar planning ecosystems make them ideal for couples wanting a destination feel without long travel days. Imagine the ease of mountain views without the fuss of multiple transport changes. A simple drive for Mumbai can turn your wedding into a great escape!

Dubai

For families seeking glamour with efficiency, Dubai delivers. World-class hospitality, streamlined planning and luxury venues make it a dependable offshore choice that feels grand without the fuss of being complicated. Flight tickets are very affordable from most airports in India, and the packages being offered by multiple hotels make planning simple!

Italy

Italy continues to be a favourite for couples drawn to romance and visual drama. From lakeside villas to countryside estates, it offers timeless settings, strong hospitality and wedding planning systems well practised with international guests. Made famous by star and celebrity weddings, it has now become a popular choice for couples seeking classic European charm.

Unique spots for your destination wedding

Sometimes, the urge to do something different refuses to stay quiet. For many couples today, choosing a unique destination is not an afterthought but the starting point of the entire celebration. These are the weddings that feel personal, a little unexpected and deeply memorable for guests. We asked the experts what their couples are leaning towards for 2026, and the answers point to destinations that feel fresh now and are likely to become the next big favourites.

Coorg

Coffee estates, misty mornings and a slower pace define weddings here. Coorg appeals to couples who want intimacy and nature-led settings, with luxury resorts quietly raising the bar year after year.

Gokarna

Calmer and more understated than Goa, Gokarna offers cliffside views and serene beaches. It suits couples chasing a coastal setting without crowds, where the focus stays on the people and the moments.

Dehradun

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Dehradun unfolds in layers of soft light, open skies and sweeping mountain views. Golden hours linger longer here, turning landscapes into quiet spectacles. As Manvi Gandotra, wedding photographer(1Plus1 Studio) shares, “The city carries a rare balance of scale and serenity, where nature does not frame moments, it defines them.”

Kumarakom

Backwaters, waterfront mandaps and soft sunsets give Kumarakom a romantic edge. It is increasingly popular with couples who want a Kerala setting that feels intimate and visually rich without the usual beach scene.

Spain

Spain is emerging as a strong offshore choice for couples drawn to visual storytelling. Warm Mediterranean light, textured architecture and open landscapes allow celebrations to unfold naturally. As Manvi Gandotra puts it, “From natural colours and historic spaces to a relaxed pace, Spain allows moments to unfold organically, creating images that feel timeless rather than staged.”

Dream photographs against a beautiful and raw backdrop in Spain(1 plus 1 Studio)

Jawhar and Igatpuri

These hill escapes near Mumbai are gaining attention for their greenery and boutique properties. Easy access, combined with dramatic landscapes, makes them ideal for couples wanting something different yet practical.

Hampi

Ancient stone architecture and open skies create a setting that feels almost cinematic. Hampi is still niche, but its heritage appeal and visual impact make it one to watch for couples planning.

As Deva Jain, wedding designer and planner, shares, “Couples today are drawn to places that feel raw and memorable. These destinations offer a sense of discovery while still allowing us to create a seamless experience.”

Whatever destination you choose for your dream wedding, focus on the possibilities and simplify the search by understanding what is already in place and what still needs to be figured out. The simpler the process, the smoother the wedding will feel. Sometimes taking big risks may not be the way to go, but if that is your style, stay true to your instinct for disruption and create something entirely your own.

This guide is simply a starting point to help you begin. Happy wedding planning in advance.

