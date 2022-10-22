Diwali rush: Western Railway increases platform ticket rate to 50

Parts of Mumbai Central Division railway stations to witness five times hike in the platform tickets rate from Saturday in view of the festive season. The Western Railway decided to increase the rate of platform tickets in selected railway stations to avoid rush and huddle at the platforms forms during the festive season, railway officials said.

The new platform ticket rate after the notification will be ₹50 per person, which was ₹10 earlier," railway officials said. Adding that the new rates will be applicable till October 31.

"In view of the festive season rush at railway stations & to regulate the number of passengers in Railway Premises including Platforms & FOBs, it has been decided to increase the Rate of Platform ticket from Rs.10/- to Rs.50/- over few nominated stations of WR's Mumbai Central Division with immediate effect till 31 October 2022," said a press release.

The nominated stations are Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat. (Also Read: Hospitality, tourism sectors witness spike in bookings ahead of Diwali weekend)

Meanwhile, to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.

People worship the Sun God during the festival, which will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year.

According to the official statement of the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc.

Earlier on October 4, Indian Railways had notified 179 special services for the convenience of rail travellers.

Similarly, East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 128 trips of 9 pairs of special trains, Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR) has notified 94 trips of 6 pairs of special trains, Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 108 trips of 14 pairs of special trains, Northern Railway (NE) has notified 368 trips of 35 pairs of special trains, North Central Railway (NCR) has notified 223 trips of 8 pairs of special trains.

Further, North Eastern Railway (NER) has notified 34 trips of 2 pair special trains, North Frontier Railway (NFR) has notified 64 trips of 4 special pair trains, North Western Railway (NWR) has notified 134 trips of 5 special pair trains, Southern Railway (SR) has notified 56 trips of 22 special pair trains, South Eastern Railway (SER) has notified 14 trips of 2 special pair trains, South Central Railway (SCR) has notified 191 trips of 19 special pair trains, South Western Railway (SWR) has notified 433 trips of 22 special trains, West Central Railway (WCR) has notified 16 trips of 6 special pair trains and Western Railway (WR) has notified 306 trips of 18 special pair trains. (ANI)