Dubai: A city that dazzles you at every turn

A visit to the Burj Khalifa, skydiving at Palm Jumeirah, enjoy lake ride at Dubai fountain, desert safari with BBQ dinner, rides at Wild Wadi waterpark, and hot air ballooning, Dubai is indeed a tourist’s paradise. Located in the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula on the coast of the Persian Gulf, Dubai dazzles you at every turn. And with the tag of a ‘vaccine vacay destination’, it’s charm has increased manifold. For the uninitiated, vaccine tourism is the act of visiting another country (or a place still within a country) with the aim of acquiring a vaccine otherwise unavailable to individuals in their country or city of residence. Since March, Dubai has been offering vaccine registration to those with resident visas.

Dubai is known for its energetic, untiring and enthusiastic buoyancy, ambition and vision to dream up and realise unique ideas, such as the vaccination project. Many Indians have visited the city in the last few months, owing to safety measures adopted by the city and a diverse mix of tourist attractions to explore. Several travellers share their experiences of travelling to the capital of the Emirate of Dubai.

Sejal Pagariya Agarwal and Harsh Agarwal visited Dubai in October last year

“I was travelling to Dubai for my pre – wedding shoot during the pandemic and it was quite a bumpy experience. First, I had to get the Covid test done which honestly, created a slight nervousness inside me and also the constantly changing rules by the government used to come as a surprise each time. But I was also more excited than ever to finally get to travel after so long and to take in some fresh air outside of my home while exploring some amazing and extraordinary places,” says Sejal Pagariya Agarwal, Co-founder of fashion stylist and makeup artist who had travelled to Dubai in October last year.

Gaurav Dhingra, entrepreneur and fashion stylist, says, “In Dubai, various measures are taken to safeguard its citizens and immigrants. Social Distancing and wearing a mask is a mandate, which itself reduces a risk of spreading or getting COVID . Moreover, immigrants are required to get their test done of COVID which further reduces the chance of spreading a disease.”

A culturally rich and diverse landscape of fashion, food, music and performances, it is bustling with travellers all the year around. Be it eating like a Bedouin, dancing on the beach, shopping for local art or riding a camel in the desert. “Dubai is undoubtedly an epicurean paradise. From luxurious restaurants like Armani/Amal that has great views to quick service restaurants global brands like Shake Shack, Dubai has it all. Whether you want to have sushi or dim sums or Indian food, you can find a restaurant serving the best of cuisine,” says Vishakha Talreja, Travel Influencer.

Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary travelled in November 2020 and loved the city’s positive vibes

Debina Bonerjee, actor and travel influencer who visited Dubai in November last year, says it’s one of the nearest vacation destinations that you can reach in just two hours. “With such great places to eat around Burj Khalifa, community theatre, live-music venues and the world-class Dubai Opera, Dubai is a heaven on earth,” she says.

Best places to eat“Go for the Shawarma and kebabs along with Labneh, Moutabel, fattoush salad and refreshing mint tea are equally stellar at Em Sherif, Manzil Downtown. Arabian Tea House, Al Fahidi is a hugely popular traditional Emirati restaurant that has a gamut of options ranging from salads, cold and hot mezze to breads, curries, grills and machboos.” says Rupali Dean who loved her experience. She further recommends Masala Black cod and the Gosht Ki pasliyan imbued with balsamic and Tellicherry peppercorns at Armani Amal, Burj Khalifa and celeriac lamb stew with saffron and the slow cooked lamb rack at Enigma, Palazzo Versace.

Best Places To VisitTravel writer, Rupali Dean, who visited in February, says, “Golden orbs and whimsical lights, fearless plunges into revolving pools and unbelievable leaps from heart-stopping elevations – La Perle show is a must.” “Craft shops, traditional exhibits, patio cafes, museums, art galleries and quaint hotels comprise the over fifty buildings today in Al Fahidi’s historical neighbourhood,” she adds. Jagnoor Aneja, traveller, adds, “You can book private yachts with your group and enjoy hours listening to music, eating , dancing and even fishing.”

Considered as the world’s tallest man-made structure, Burj Khalifa stands tall at 2,717 feet and has the highest restaurant and the highest nightclub (Pic: Shutterstock)

Best time to visit“Dubai is a year round destination even though in the middle of desert. Any places you visit are absolutely centrally air conditioned. However, avoid going in the month of Ramzan as the majority of people are fasting,” says Jagnoor Aneja, Runway director and traveller.He travelled to Dubai in March 2021 and made the most of his trip.