Flight operations resume at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport after 18 months
Airline operations at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong, near Gangtok, resumed on Saturday after a gap of almost 18 months.
A private airline carrying 57 passengers from Delhi landed at Pakyong around noon. The flight returned with 21 passengers. This was the first flight to connect Sikkim and the national capital.
Kapil Meena, Secretary, Sikkim tourism said, "This will boost the tourism sector of the state. It is an important step as many people have been demanding a direct flight from Pakyong to Delhi. We are getting a lot of tourists from Delhi. Now the tourist can take a direct flight from Pakyong to Delhi."
Greenfield Airport in Pakyong remained non-operational due to technical reasons and uncertain weather conditions.
With its high-altitude, table-top runway, Pakyong has for long struggled with visibility concern, resulting in air operations being stalled after a year-long operation since 2019. The airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018.
To ease the visibility concern, the Airports Authority of India has reached a consensus with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to introduce the Required Navigation Performance System, specific to Pakyong Airport only in the country.
Required navigation performance (RNP) is a type of performance-based navigation (PBN) that allows an aircraft to fly a specific path between two 3D-defined points in space. A navigation specification that includes a requirement for on-board navigation performance monitoring and alerting is referred to as an RNP specification. An RNP of 10 means that a navigation system must be able to calculate its position within a circle with a radius of 10 nautical miles.
The airport is also important for its strategic location near the international border.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid testing demands are softened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight operations resume at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport after 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests
- Amid rising Covid-19 cases which are also among the highest rates in Africa, Tunisia announces new restrictions and bans protests that erupted soon after the new lockdown measures were announced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus: Doctors say 'don't talk on public transport'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain to discuss tighter travel restrictions -BBC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway imposes strictest measures to curb new Covid-19 variant, locks down Oslo
- Imposing the strictest measures ever since the coronavirus outbreak last year, Norway closes down shops, cinemas, restaurants and churches and bans alcohol service until January 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Hong Kong locks down thousands amid recent coronavirus outbreak
- In a first, Hong Kong locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday to test 10,000 residents for coronavirus before they return to work on Monday, after a recent outbreak of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for US-bound air passengers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Denmark suspends Dubai flights amid doubts over virus tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belgium bans foreign tourism to avoid third Covid-19 wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau advises people to cancel vacations abroad and not to book a trip for spring break amid rising Covid-19 cases, suggests measures to isolate travellers at a hotel rather than at home in response to the new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Georgia to lift ban on international flights on February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU leaders agree to keep borders open, want to limit travels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Denmark bans flights from UAE for five days due to unreliable coronavirus tests
- On Friday, Denmark's Transport Ministry announced that they will be halting all flights from United Arab Emirates for five days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan tourism push linked to surge in Covid-19 infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox