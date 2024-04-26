 France air travel update: Flight operations hit in Paris despite strike cancellation | Travel - Hindustan Times
France air travel update: Flight operations hit in Paris despite strike cancellation

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Paris
Apr 26, 2024 04:31 PM IST

Paris air travel chaos continues as passengers to and from the French capital face flight disruptions despite strike cancellation

Air passengers travelling to and from Paris experienced significant disruptions Thursday, despite a decision by air traffic controllers to cancel a strike after last-minute negotiations. Flight operations were substantially reduced because of adjustments made to schedules ahead of the proposed industrial action.

The air traffic control tower of Charles de Gaulle airport is pictured in Roissy-en-France, in Paris. France air travel update: Flight operations hit in Paris despite strike cancellation (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
The air traffic control tower of Charles de Gaulle airport is pictured in Roissy-en-France, in Paris. France air travel update: Flight operations hit in Paris despite strike cancellation (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

French civil aviation authorities had preemptively requested airlines to cut their flights significantly — by 75% at Paris-Orly, 55% at Charles-de-Gaulle, and 65% at Marseille-Provence, with varying reductions across other French airports. As a result, operations were severely limited, also affecting international flights that cross French airspace.

While the flights that did operate faced only moderate delays, significant cancellations and scheduling adjustments led to continued travel difficulties for thousands of passengers. The fallout was particularly noticeable at major airports like Paris-Orly, where delays compounded the day’s challenges.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / France air travel update: Flight operations hit in Paris despite strike cancellation
