From desert to milky way galaxy: Most breathtaking Astro Tourism spots in Saudi Arabia for February 2025 planetary event

The universe is magnanimous, an all-encompassing symphony of chaotic, incomprehensible forces - most of which remain unseen and unknown to humankind. For stargazers, the night sky will showcase an increasingly rare phenomena, culminating in an exceptional event on February 28, 2025 where six planets—Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter and Mars will align in a row, offering an unmissable opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to witness this magnificent planetary line-up. Saudi’s dark sky wonders: Where to see the Milky Way like never before(Image by LSA)

As fascinating as this thought is, for those living in the hustle and bustle of the city, the night sky often feels empty. Stars are few and far between and spotting a comet seems like a far-off dream but if you are someone with a deep passion for the cosmos, yet find yourself staring up at a starless sky, do not be disheartened.

There is a simple solution: Astro Tourism.

Simply put, Astro Tourism is the act of travelling to a destination solely to experience cosmic magic at its best; travellers can reconnect with nature, and appreciate the beauty of the universe, all while cultivating a sense of calm and mindfulness. A destination that allows the chance for luxe stargazing experiences and more is Saudi.

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board jointly organised the Nakshatra Sabha - an astro tourism campaign. (starscapes.zone)

Here, you can choose from a selection of glamping experiences in the winter desert breeze, camp overnight in almond-shaped peaks, or even dine by the shore and under the stars this winter season.

Stargazing against the backdrop of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in AlUla

Did you know that AlUla has recently been named as the Middle East’s first-ever International Dark Sky Park? DarkSky International, a global organisation dedicated to combating light pollution in urban and rural regions, has granted Dark Sky Park accreditation to two locations in AlUla County—AlUla Manara and AlGharameel Nature Reserve.

AlUla's untouched and serene environment makes it one of the best places in the world to observe the night skies, with a multitude of stars visible to the naked eye and more viewable through telescopes. The Hegra Night Tours offers an unparalleled opportunity to discover AlUla’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, under the night sky.

Think scenic bicycle rides to explore AlUla’s hidden gems, all while hearing stories of an erstwhile Nabataean civilization by Rawis (professional guides) under a starlit sky, miles away from any city. To take a deeper dive into the AlUla night sky, you can also choose to stargaze at Gharameel, a tranquil and remote area in AlUla, where you will be guided by expert astronomers on a cosmic adventure.

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 13, 2021, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman participating in a dialogue session during the World Economic Forum in Alula, Saudi Arabia.(AFP)

Enjoy Saudi hospitality at its finest by the fireside with a traditional dinner under the sky. Part of the AlUla Skies Festival, this humbling stargazing adventure will surely shift your way of looking at the world.

For those looking to unwind and indulge in luxury, the Celestial Villas at Habitas AlUla, one of the area’s most luxe sustainable wellness resorts, are designed with telescopes and spacious areas for lounging, entertaining, and enjoying the stunning views of vibrant sunsets against the backdrop of sandstone cliffs.

The Milky Way in Saudi? Absolutely!

The historic Mount Majdah, located south of the Tabuk province in Saudi, offers pristine, clear views of the Milky Way Galaxy. Known for its unique rock formations adorned with ancient engravings, it is the perfect spot to take in the majestic galaxy that Earth calls home. To get there you’ll need a four-wheel-drive vehicle ideal for the adventurous ride.

To make the most out of your experience, you can choose from a wide selection of other seasonal activities, including hiking, camping and sledging. While there is a list of multiple mountain experiences in the region, snow seekers should lace up their boots and venture to Jabal Al Lawz, which means “Almond Mountain” in Arabic.

Ascending the stairway to adventure in AlUla's ancient rock faces

Measuring 2,549 metres, it’s the tallest mountain in the Tabuk Province and the only place in Saudi where it snows almost every year — making it perfect for a winter hike. To get there, you can either drive down via one of the two routes from Tabuk or book a tour that will pick you up from your hotel in Tabuk and take you to the mountain.

If hiking sounds like too much adventure for you, then you can enjoy the same views of the galaxy at AlUla’s Gharameel.

Astronomy tours and more at Saudi’s Red Sea

The Saudi Red Sea is an unexplored luxury tourism destination on the west coast of Saudi. It houses the world’s fourth-largest barrier reef system, pristine beaches, canyons, mountains and mangroves waiting to be explored. What’s more is that the destination is one of the least light-polluted regions in the country, making it an ideal location for observing the night sky.

The Saudi Red Sea will soon become the largest Dark Skies Reservation in the world to protect the nocturnal environment. Luxury hospitality chains like The St. Regis and Nujuma, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, are already implementing innovative lighting strategies and offering unique starlit experiences by the shore, while also making conscious efforts to preserve the dark sky with minimal light pollution.

If you are looking to make the best of the Saudi Red Sea's dark sky, then book yourself a starlit Full Moon Hike. During this tour, a local astronomer will guide you through the night sky while narrating stories of Bedouins and pilgrims who relied on the night sky to light their path through the desert. This soulful journey has a lot in store for history enthusiasts.

A winter extravaganza under Riyadh’s night sky

Did you know that in the area around Riyadh, you can see the Little Bear constellation all year long? A lot is in store around this capital, especially if you are a Gemini, Pisces or Sagittarian. Since the area falls under the Northern Hemisphere, the constellations appear slightly different, with the views also changing every season. In areas far from Riyadh, about 300 kilometres, where there is no light pollution, the stars can be seen even with the naked eye.

Drive to the 'Edge of the World': Jebel Fihrayn, known to the west as 'Edge of the World' is located not so far from Riyadh. The rocks were formed by the movement of the tectonic plates.(Unsplash)

For those also looking for immersive cultural night experiences in the city, the winter season is the best time to visit. So if you are someone seeking something beyond the ordinary, Saudi opens the door to adventures that leave you wanting to discover every single secret that Saudi has to offer.