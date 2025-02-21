Menu Explore
From K-drama to real-life adventure: Your ultimate South Korea trip starts here

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 21, 2025 02:59 PM IST

Dreaming of South Korea? These exclusive travel perks and latest tour deals bring Seoul, Jeju and other South Korean cities closer than ever to Indian tourists!

Travel tech platform Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with the Korea Tourism Organisation to enhance South Korea's visibility as a key outbound destination for Indian travellers.

Seoul, Busan, Jeju and beyond! Exclusive Korea travel experiences for Indians.(Image by Helena Bradbury)
Seoul, Busan, Jeju and beyond! Exclusive Korea travel experiences for Indians.(Image by Helena Bradbury)

The partnership seeks to drive Indian tourist arrivals to Korea by leveraging EaseMyTrip's digital reach, industry expertise, and extensive customer base, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

Through a targeted marketing approach, EaseMyTrip and Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) will work together to increase awareness, improve accessibility, and create seamless travel experiences for Indian travelers exploring Korea, it added.

"Korea is a potpourri of history, vibrant city life, and breathtaking landscapes, making it a highly desirable destination for Indian travellers. Our partnership with Korea Tourism Organisation will allow us to bring exclusive travel opportunities to Indian tourists while ensuring seamless booking experiences and customised itineraries," EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Rikant Pittie said.

Terming India as an important and growing outbound travel market, KTO Regional Director, India & SAARC Countries Myong Kil Yun said, "... Korea has immense potential as a preferred international destination. Through our collaboration with EaseMyTrip, we aim to introduce Indian travelers to Korea's unique blend of tradition and modernity, making it an exciting and accessible travel choice."

As part of the agreement, EaseMyTrip will develop a dedicated Korea microsite on its platform, offering curated travel itineraries, must-visit attractions, and essential travel insights tailored specifically for Indian travellers.

To further engage potential visitors, EaseMyTrip will also produce destination-specific blogs, video content, and social media campaigns, showcasing Korea's rich cultural heritage, modern cityscapes, and natural landscapes, the company said.

The two organisations will also launch co-funded marketing campaigns, to ensure widespread visibility and deeper engagement in the Indian travel market.

