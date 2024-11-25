From Kankaria Lake to Dwarka Temple: Gujarat’s iconic attractions draw record-breaking tourist footfall

Gujarat has emerged as a preferred destination for domestic and international tourists, showcasing its unmatched cultural heritage and natural beauty. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has undertaken significant infrastructural advancements to position Gujarat's tourism sector on the global map. Gujarat has become a top tourist destination, attracting 61.70 lakh visitors during Diwali 2024

These efforts aim to provide an unparalleled experience to visitors, reflected in the steady rise in tourist footfall. During the 20-day Diwali holiday period, from October 26 to November 15, 2024, an impressive 61.70 lakh visitors explored 16 prominent tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites across the state.

16 iconic sites draw tourists across Gujarat this holiday season

Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lake alone drew over 5.50 lakh visitors, while the Dwarka Temple recorded the highest footfall, with more than 13 lakh devotees. Gujarat witnessed an impressive influx of 61.70 lakh visitors, who explored its 16 iconic tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites, showcasing the state's growing appeal as a top travel destination during the Diwali holiday period.

Popular attractions, including the Statue of Unity, Atal Bridge, Riverfront Flower Park, Kankaria Lake, Pavagadh Temple, Ambaji Temple, Girnar Ropeway, Science City, Vadnagar, Somnath Temple, Dwarka Temple, Nadabet, Modhera Sun Temple, Smritivan Memorial, Gir Safari, and Dandi Smarak, witnessed an overwhelming response from tourists.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Rann Utsav has officially commenced, attracting both domestic and international tourists. During the festival, visitors can enjoy a range of cultural programs along with various adventure sports activities. For the 2024-25 edition, the festival will feature an Adventure Zone offering 20 distinct activities, including paramotoring and ATV rides. Additionally, a Children's Activity and Fun/Knowledge Park will be set up with 10 different activities, such as games and activities that promote understanding of nutrition, as well as a VR game zone.

Recently, Gujarat hosted a series of G-20 meetings as part of India's presidency. The state government successfully organized these meetings at world-class tourist destinations such as Dhordo in Kutch and the Statue of Unity, providing G-20 delegates with an opportunity to experience the rich heritage of Gujarat.

Delegates visited notable attractions, including Dholavira, Modhera Sun Temple, Ahmedabad's historical landmarks, GIFT City, and the Dandi Kutir, and praised the state's cultural and historical legacy. Their visit to these ancient cities left a lasting impression, with delegates expressing that these sites are a treasure of the world, emphasizing the importance of preserving them for future generations.