This rock in Norway attracts thousands of brave tourists from around the world, eager to stand above a 984-meter drop

One of Norway's most thrilling attractions, Kjeragbolten, is a heart-pounding adventure that continues to amaze tourists worldwide. This iconic boulder, wedged between two cliff faces, hovers almost a thousand feet above the ground, offering a breathtaking and terrifying lookout. Norway's Kjeragbolten offers a heart-pounding attraction for tourists.(Instagram)

Beloved as one of Norway's top hikes, Kjeragbolten isn't for the faint-hearted. It's a challenging trek and the ultimate adrenaline rush for adventure seekers. Ready to take on this nerve-wracking feat? Here's everything you need to know about conquering this famous rock. (Also read: Are you a beach person? This winter, travel to these gorgeous coastal destinations in India )

Why Kjeragbolten is so popular?

Technically, the drop beneath Kjeragbolten is a jaw-dropping 984 meters (3,228 feet), and a fall from this height leaves little chance of survival, making it feel like a bottomless void. Surprisingly, despite its intimidating appearance, the rock is relatively easy to reach without any specialised gear. This accessibility has made Kjeragbolten one of Norway's top tourist destinations, attracting adventurers from around the world.

There's something oddly captivating about the thrill of standing on the edge of danger, where a fall of thousands of feet could end in a gruesome fate. Kjeragbolten, a massive five-cubic-meter boulder wedged is no exception.

Allure and risks of Kjeragbolten

Despite being reportedly wider than it appears in photos, Kjeragbolten is not without its risks. A single misstep could prove fatal, yet surprisingly, no one has ever fallen from the boulder—at least not in recorded history.

However, the site's safety record isn't spotless. Beyond its allure for Instagram-worthy shots, Kjeragbolten is a hotspot for base jumpers who use it as a launchpad for daring flights over Norway's stunning landscape. Unfortunately, 9 or 10 base jumpers have lost their lives in the area over the years, though the boulder itself wasn't directly to blame for these tragedies.