From Mexico's San Miguel de Allende to India's Jaipur: 5 most loved destination cities in 2025

Travel + Leisure magazine has ranked the world’s most beloved travel destinations in 2025, based on culture, hotels, landmarks, and experiences. Mexico leads among nations, with four cities in the top 25, while Asia dominates the list with eleven cities. Here are the top five travel destinations in the world, per the outlet. Jaipur was the only city in India to make it to the top five in the list.(PTI)

San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende is the main city of the municipality of San Miguel de Allende, which is situated in Guanajuato, Mexico's far east. San Miguel was initially an indigenous Chichimeca village called Itzcuinapan before the arrival of the Spanish in the early 16th century. Miguel Palanca built a small chapel near Itzcuinapan and dedicated the Spanish town to the Archangel Michael.

Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, El Jardín, the Fabrica La Aurora art center, the El Charco del Ingenio botanical garden, and the Cañada de la Virgen are among other landmarks in San Miguel de Allende.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai is the second-largest city in Thailand. In 1296, the city was established as the new capital of Lan Na, replacing Chiang Rai.

Chiang Mai has 117 Buddhist temples in the Mueang district, including Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, Wat Chiang Man, and Wat Phra Singh. The Doi Inthanon National Park and the vibrant Chiang Mai Night Bazaar are also notable sites in Chiang Mai.

Tokyo

Tokyo is the capital and most populous city in Japan. With a population of over 14 million, it is one of the most populous urban areas in the world. Numerous museums, art galleries, and libraries that serve a variety of interests may be found in Tokyo. The Tokyo National Museum, the largest museum in the nation dedicated to traditional Japanese art, is located in Ueno Park.

Major landmarks in Tokyo include the modern Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower, the traditional Senso-ji Temple, Meiji Jingu Shrine, the bustling Shibuya Crossing, and the historic Tokyo Imperial Palace.

Bangkok

Bangkok is the capital and most populous city of Thailand. Bangkok began as a minor trading port in the 15th century during the Ayutthaya dynasty. Over time, it expanded to become the location of two capital towns, Thonburi in 1767 and Rattanakosin in 1782.

The Grand Palace, Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), Wat Pho (home to the Reclining Buddha), and the Chatuchak Weekend Market are among other places to visit in Bangkok.

Jaipur

Jaipur is the capital and the largest city of Rajasthan. The Kachhwaha Rajput prince of Amer, Sawai Jai Singh II, founded Jaipur in 1727. Designed by Vidyadhar Bhattacharya, it is among the first planned cities in contemporary India. Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, City Palace, and Jantar Mantar are among the other key landmarks in Jaipur.