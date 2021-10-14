Gauahar Khan's Dubai travel diary is all about kissing, swimming with dolphins

Spending quality time at one of the most loved Dubai tourist attractions - Dubai Dolphinarium, Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan set us craving for a similar travel getaway as she flooded the Internet with her adorable pictures of swimming with the dolphins and even kissing them. Gushing about her “once in a lifetime experience”, Gauahar left fans and travel enthusiasts craving for a swim with the amazing aquatic mammals on a truly intimate level.

Taking to her social media handle, the Instagram sensation shared a slew of pictures from her water adventure. While some pictures showed her pouting with a smiling dolphin, the others captured her lovingly kissing the dolphin or holding onto its fins as they swam together in the shallow waters.

The diva captioned the pictures, “Love n respect for alllllllllll beings in the world ! I whispered sooooo many times to #Bella that I love her ! Awwww ma sha Allah dolphins are sooooooo intelligent (sic).” Unable to contain her excitement, Gauahar addded, “Loved being at the @dolphinariumdubai . It’s a once in a lifetime experience. #Musafir #Dubai #SpreadLove (sic).”

However, some fans were even critical of the pictures and urged the actor to not support such activity as “Animals are not entertainment or a means of earning money. This place is not their natural home. Being a public figure you should show responsibility and not encourage it (sic).”

‘Majestic Dolphin Swim’ is an interaction program of Dolphin Planet at Dubai Dolphinarium which allows swimmers to connect with the amazing dolphins on a truly intimate level through kisses, hugs, dancing and other high energy behaviours. It promises a dorsal fin tow or belly ride as well with the incredible mammals under the guidance of expert trainers who enlighten the swimming visitors more about the dolphin's behaviours, natural habitats other information.

The adventure is even ideal for kids between 8-12 years old but they must be accompanied by a paying adult who must be confident swimmers as it involves wet interaction with the dolphins in deep water. The Deep Swimming Regular Rate costs 630AED or ₹12, 910 per person approximately in a mixed session.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter