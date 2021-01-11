IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Globe-trotters pledge to fly less after Covid to help climate
People now think giving up flying would be one of the easiest things they could do to cut their carbon footprint. (Pixabay)
People now think giving up flying would be one of the easiest things they could do to cut their carbon footprint. (Pixabay)
travel

Globe-trotters pledge to fly less after Covid to help climate

More than two-fifths of the global population would be willing to fly less even after pandemic restrictions ease, according to a survey that shows a growing belief that individual actions impact the climate.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:06 AM IST

More than two-fifths of the global population would be willing to fly less even after pandemic restrictions ease, according to a survey that shows a growing belief that individual actions impact the climate.

The poll of more than 30,000 people published Monday by the European Investment Bank shows 72% of Europeans and Americans and 84% of Chinese people think their own behavior can make a difference in tackling climate change, up by between 7 and 12 percentage points since last year.

People now think giving up flying would be one of the easiest things they could do to cut their carbon footprint and respondents were far more reluctant to stop video streaming, buying new clothes or eating meat.

When Covid-19-related restrictions are lifted, 43% of Europeans, 40% of Americans and 65% of Chinese people said they will try to avoid air travel, according to the survey, which was conducted in October. Many of those cited climate change as the main reason.

Even though passenger numbers plummeted last year due to the pandemic, aviation is forecast to account for a rising share of carbon pollution in coming decades. The industry spewed out more than 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2019, according to BloombergNEF and airlines have had limited success so far in cutting emissions.

Quantum Leap

“The post-Covid-19 period will provide an opportunity to take a quantum leap in the transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

Yet the survey also found that people are far less willing to give up owning a car, which could have a bigger climate impact. Aviation still only accounts for 2.5% of global emissions, while road transport is responsible for about 15%.

Among a list of actions to fight climate change, 39% of Europeans and 38% of Americans said forgoing car ownership would be the hardest for them to get used to. That underscores the need for automakers to switch to electric vehicles and hydrogen in order to cut their environmental impact.

Unsurprisingly, a high proportion of people around the globe said they are less likely to use public transport in order to avoid catching Covid-19. Travel alternatives have soared, with 89% of Chinese respondents, 73% of Europeans and 69% of Americans saying they are cycling and walking more.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
carbon footprint international travellers
app
Close
e-paper
The five-day Agartala Adventure Tourism Festival underway at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala attracted several visitors with many of them expressing hope that it would play a role in reviving tourism in the state after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI)
The five-day Agartala Adventure Tourism Festival underway at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala attracted several visitors with many of them expressing hope that it would play a role in reviving tourism in the state after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI)
travel

Tripura: Govt's 5-day adventure sports festival raises hopes of reviving tourism

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:39 AM IST
The five-day Agartala Adventure Tourism Festival underway at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala attracted several visitors with many of them expressing hope that it would play a role in reviving tourism in the state after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People now think giving up flying would be one of the easiest things they could do to cut their carbon footprint. (Pixabay)
People now think giving up flying would be one of the easiest things they could do to cut their carbon footprint. (Pixabay)
travel

Globe-trotters pledge to fly less after Covid to help climate

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:06 AM IST
More than two-fifths of the global population would be willing to fly less even after pandemic restrictions ease, according to a survey that shows a growing belief that individual actions impact the climate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vietnam will limit fligh,ts bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the country's prime minister said.(Reuters)
Vietnam will limit fligh,ts bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the country's prime minister said.(Reuters)
travel

Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Lunar New Year

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Vietnam will limit flights bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the country's prime minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.(ANI)
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.(ANI)
travel

Kerala: To set up Kalaripayattu Academy to boost traditional martial art form

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:33 PM IST
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from Jan. 14, and Dammam from Jan. 16.(Unsplash)
Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from Jan. 14, and Dammam from Jan. 16.(Unsplash)
travel

Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines will resume flights between Doha and Riyadh from Monday in a reopening of airspace as part of a political rapprochement in a three-year-old dispute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disneyland (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Disneyland (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
travel

What quarantine is like at the 'Most magical place on Earth'

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Walt Disney Co. is used to managing large crowds in tight places. In Florida, the theme-park giant is also figuring out how to handle guests who test positive for Covid-19: quarantining some at the company’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Here's why frequent travellers 7% happier than those who don't at all

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:14 PM IST
f you wish to be happier in life, go travelling. As per the findings of a new study, frequent travellers are happier with their lives than people who don't travel at all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.(Reuters)
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.(Reuters)
travel

French ski resorts' reopening hinges on Covid situation by Jan. 20 - minister

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of people passing through the airport was 17.9 million last year(Unsplash)
The number of people passing through the airport was 17.9 million last year(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai sees 2020 airport passenger numbers slump

Bloomberg, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Passenger traffic through Dubai Airports in 2020 fell by 64% from the year before, as travel restrictions imposed due the coronavirus hammered tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child sledding down a slope in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Friday, January 8, 2021.(Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
A child sledding down a slope in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Friday, January 8, 2021.(Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
travel

Tourists play with snow, dance, enjoy themselves at J-K's Dehra ki Gali

ANI, Rajouri, Jammu And Kashmir
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The Union territory has witnessed heavy snowfall during the past several days. After heavy snowfall, tourists played with the snow, danced and enjoyed themselves at Dehra ki Gali (DKG), a tourist spot in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The M-30 and M-40 motorways near Madrid were among more than 400 roads where snow hindered vehicles. (Reuters)
The M-30 and M-40 motorways near Madrid were among more than 400 roads where snow hindered vehicles. (Reuters)
travel

Rare snowstorm closes Madrid airport, creates travel chaos

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena left thousands of Spanish drivers trapped in their cars on Friday as roads were blocked and Madrid airport was closed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, on Saturday went into a three-day strict lockdown after the discovery of a virulent strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, linked to Britain.(Unsplash)
Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, on Saturday went into a three-day strict lockdown after the discovery of a virulent strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, linked to Britain.(Unsplash)
travel

Australia on high alert after overseas travellers bring new Covid-19 strains

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Australia's health officials said on Saturday they are on high alert after cases of highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus, discovered in Britain and South Africa, have made it into the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31(Reuters)
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31(Reuters)
travel

Saudi Arabia to resume international travel from March 31

Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Saudi Arabia will soon lift the ban from international travel. They will allow citizens to travel abroad and return home after March 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Here’s why Amsterdam wants to restrict tourists from its marijuana shops

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Only Dutch residents would be allowed to enter the cannabis-dealing outlets under a proposal by Mayor Femke Halsema. The plan, backed by local police and prosecutors, is aimed at tackling the flow of hard drugs and organized crime linked to the marijuana trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
travel

Coronavirus: UK imposes mandatory Covid-19 tests for international travellers

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | London
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Starting next week, inbound passengers arriving by boat, plane or train will have to take a test up to 72 hours before departing the country they are in and could be denied boarding without this.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP