News / Lifestyle / Travel / Goa gears up for grand New Year 2024 bash: Tourists flock to beaches, hotels reach full capacity

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Panaji
Dec 29, 2023 06:46 PM IST

Considering the heavy footfall of New Year tourists, Goa police form special teams to check the sale and consumption of narcotic substances at holiday parties

Goa seems to be the preferred destination to ring in the new year, as tourists have been thronging the beaches and crowding hotels in the coastal state this holiday season.

Goa gears up for grand New Year 2024 bash: Tourists flock to beaches, hotels reach full capacity (ANI Photo)
Lanes leading to beaches in Calangute, Candolim, Baga, and Vagator in North Goa have been witnessing traffic jams since December 25.

Hotels have witnessed more than 90 per cent occupancy this season and will reach full occupancy on December 31, said a senior official from the state tourism department.

Goa has always been a preferred destination for New Year's Eve celebrations, he said.

Considering the heavy footfall of tourists, the Goa police have formed special teams of the local police, crime branch and forensic experts to check the sale and consumption of narcotic substances at holiday parties.

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan said that the teams were carrying out strict checks along the coastal belt with the latest equipment to crack down on the sale and consumption of drugs.

The traffic police have also been deployed extensively along the routes leading to beaches to decongest them, he said.

With the government busy ensuring an incident-free New Year's Eve, domestic tourists enjoy the beaches.

Pragat Kumar Singh from Bengaluru, who is on his second visit to the state this year, said, "When it comes to the New Year celebrations, Goa tops the list. We want to make the best of our visit here."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
