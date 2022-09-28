Goa Tourism wins four national tourism awards

Goa Tourism bagged as many as four awards across various categories at National Tourism Awards 2022, announced on September 27, 2022 at a grand ceremony in Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The National Tourism Awards returned after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic. The awards are presented in various segments of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry with an aim to promote tourism. (Also read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Going, going, Goa!)

Goa tourism was awarded with four honours - Best Civic Management of a tourist destination in India Calangute village (category C), National Tourism Hall of fame, Most innovative use of information Technology-social media/Mobile App website for developing and successfully operating fully indigenous mobile taxi app hailing system in Goa for goamiles and in the category of 'Devotion to Duty' that was awarded to four lifeguards of Goa tourism agency Drishti.

Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism & IT, Govt. of Goa and Nikhil Desai, IAS, Director of Tourism Govt. of Goa accepted the awards which were presented to them by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar in presence of Union Tourism Minister Shri J Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of state for tourism Ajay Bhatt and Secretary Tourism, Govt of India Arvind Singh.

While receiving the award, Rohan Khaunte, the Minister for Tourism & IT, said that Goa Tourism has embarked on a remarkable journey to position Goa as a premiere tourism destination in India and in the world and added that such prestigious awards recognise the hard work, dedication and efforts of the entire team of Goa tourism and these recognitions shall continue to inspire to excel in this sector.

The Minister for Tourism & IT added that Goa Tourism shall ensure comprehensive development of basic facilities and upgrade the tourism infrastructure and efforts shall be made to develop responsible and sustainable tourism in Goa. He also complimented tourism stakeholders in Goa for extending support to Goa Tourism and providing warm hospitality for the visiting tourists in true spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Tourism Minister J Kishan Reddy, MoS Tourism Shripad Naik and Ajay Bhatt and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant for their continued support and encouragement without which this achievement would not be possible.