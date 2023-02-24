Himachal Pradesh to boost tourist attraction with house boats in dams and lakes

House boats will soon become a tourist attraction in Himachal Pradesh with the state government deciding to introduce them in the dams and lakes, officials said.

A decision in this regard has been taken and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the tourism department to do the needful, a spokesperson of the state government said on Friday.

Sukhu has asked the officers to prepare a new policy to promote Chamera, Pong, Bhakra and Koldam from a tourism point of view. The tourism department is working on a new scheme under which the department will soon run houseboats and high-end cruises in Chamera, Pong, Bhakra and Koldam.

Instructions have been issued to the officers to prepare the draft rule of the policy. Before preparing the draft, the officials have been asked to study it thoroughly.

The government is making preparations to promote tourism along with power generation by these major dams of Himachal. This effort of the government and the tourism department will be full of thrill for the people of Himachal as well as for the tourists visiting here.

Principal Secretary Tourism Devesh Kumar said that following orders from the Chief Minister, preparations are being made to run houseboats and cruises in Chamera, Pong, Bhakra and Koldam.

The officers of the Tourism department have been instructed to prepare a draft policy, he said.