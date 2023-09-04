Hong Kong's great outdoors: Thrilling adventure activities and international sporting events await visitors

Hong Kong’s incredibly diverse terrain makes it a true paradise for lovers of outdoor adventures. From international-standard races like Cyclothon, which attract cyclists from around the world, to heart-pumping activities that allow adventurers to go at their own pace, there are plenty of ways to rediscover Hong Kong from a new perspective. Speaking about the upcoming season of the Great Outdoors in Hong Kong and Mega Events, Puneet Kumar, Director South Asia and Middle East, Hong Kong Tourism Board said, “The young and affluent Indian travellers coming to Hong Kong are increasingly seeking for an active, adventurous and undiscovered experiences. Discover Hong Kong's thrilling adventures and world-class sporting events(Unsplash/Alex Azabache)

We are thrilled to present them the Great Outdoors in Hong Kong that would offer them city’s energetic, vibrant and thrilling adventures such as beautiful rewarding green hiking trails, remote yet accessible self-sustained islands & beaches, soft adventure water sporting activities and outdoor sights to awaken their 5 senses in expansive natural landscapes. Hong Kong is also gearing up to welcome the international visitors who want an ultimate thrill seeker’s itinerary to combine their visit around the exciting international sporting events such as Hong Kong Cyclothon, Hong Kong Streetathon and Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon.”

He further said, “We welcome our fans and friends from India for upcoming season as travelling to Hong Kong from India is seamless with visa free stay not exceeding 14-days after successfully registering for Pre-arrival registration and now a wide choice of full board and low cost carriers connecting Hong Kong from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.” Push the limits at a world-class international racing eventAs a global city, Hong Kong hosts a number of international sporting events each year.

Many are open for overseas enrolment, allowing visitors to challenge themselves while taking in spectacular front-row views of Victoria Harbour and beyond. Getting a pole position at the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon Got a need for speed? The Cyclothon, Hong Kong’s largest international cycling event, returns on 22 October, with participants speeding through streets and roads with roaring crowds alongside 5,000 other cyclists from around the world.

Spectators will have the chance to witness the skills of nearly 100 professional cyclists, including more than 10 UCI WorldTour teams and pro continental teams, such as Jayco-AlUla from Australia, competing for the champion’s jersey and prize money as they stage a series of intense battles with the UCI 1.1 Road Race returning to the city after five years. The world-class race offers grandstand views of Hong Kong’s city skyline and stunning natural landscape over its three-tunnel, three-bridge 30- and 50-kilometre routes, which include roads and thoroughfares opened exclusively for cyclists.

Registration for this unforgettable ride opens on 6 September. For more information and to register one's interest, head to the event website:http://register.hongkongcyclothon.com. Lace up the running shoes for the HONG KONG STREETATHON and the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon Hong Kong’s moderate winter climate is ideal for outdoor running, and this season, the city will host two incredible events for runners of all abilities seeking a different perspective on some of the city’s best-known attractions and hidden wonders. On 17 December, over 20,000 runners are expected to race in the HONG KONG STREETATHON.

Runners can challenge themselves by taking one of the three distinct routes, including a marathon, which traverses the Kwun Tong Bypass and features panoramic harbour views, a cross-harbour half-marathon, and a 10-kilometre run taking in several thoroughfares that will be open to runners for the very first time. Registration is open now via the event website: https://streetathon.com. Alternatively, enthusiastic runners can hit the streets in Hong Kong on 21 January 2024 for one of the region’s most significant running events: the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon. This popular event will once again encompass a marathon, half-marathon and 10-kilometre run.

Head to the event website to register and keep up to date with the latest details: https://www.hkmarathon.com. Explore a different side of Hong Kong with a thrilling outdoor adventure Other than the exhilarating racing events that can be enjoyed, for adventure-seeking visitors looking for a way to stay active while exploring a different side of the city, Hong Kong also has everyone covered, thanks to its temperate winter climate and diverse natural landscape, with many outdoor adventures just a stone’s throw from the city.

Heritage, scenery and cycling: the Tuen Mun to Sha Tin bike path Feeling inspired by the Cyclothon? Whether through bustling urban centres or on idyllic outlying islands, there are a number of alternative ways to explore Hong Kong on two wheels for cyclists of all skill levels. One unmissable journey can be found in the New Territories in the form of a 55-kilometre-long track that connects Tuen Mun to Sha Tin. En route, riders can explore some of the city’s rich cultural history with the path boasting easy access to centuries-old temples, and other historic structures and monuments, all backdropped by a breathtaking terrain that features wetlands, rivers, parks, mountains and the sea.

Take a dive in Sai Kung, a paradise for water sports lovers As a city with a vast coastline, Hong Kong is an excellent place for water sports lovers. The verdant rolling hills and rugged coastline of the Sai Kung Peninsula have long made it a go-to destination for weekend hikers, but this expansive country park is just as spectacular when explored from the water. Head to Sai Kung Country Park’s Three Fathoms Cove (Kei Ling Ha Hoi) and step onto a stand-up paddleboard to take in charming seafront villages framed by incredible geological formations, and marvel at breathtaking views as fish swim beneath one's feet.

Scale new heights: Rock climbing on Tung Lung Chau Guarding the east entrance to Victoria Harbour is the small but mighty subtropical island of Tung Lung Chau, one of Hong Kong’s true hidden gems. With its unique coastal scenery and sea cliffs dotting the shoreline, the islet is popular for thrill-seeking rock climbers of all experience levels. Tung Lung Chau is also home to a number of historical sites, perfect for exploring after a morning climb.