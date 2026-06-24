How expensive is business-class Air France flight from India? No vegetarian meal to stale dish, a one-way ticket costs…

A business-class journey is surely one of the most luxurious experiences a traveller dreams of when flying. This is what travel and lifestyle content creator Anisha Dixit expected when she booked a business-class flight with Air France for her journey from Mumbai to Los Angeles via Paris. However, she shared that things turned sour because she was a vegetarian. Inside Air France's business class experience. Also Read | How much does it cost to stay at 'world's most beautiful hotel' Taj Lake Palace? Presidential suite for 1 night costs… In two Instagram videos shared on June 18 and 21, Anisha narrated her experience, highlighting the persistent catering issues she faced on her flights from Mumbai to Paris and from Paris to Los Angeles. Vegetarian meal mix-up

According to Anisha, since she is a vegetarian, she had pre-ordered her vegetarian meal on the flight. However, soon the mix-ups started and dinner ‘exposed the lies’. First, they served her a crab dish, and when she asked whether the meal was vegetarian, they told her they did not have her pre-ordered meal on board. Finally, they served her a vegetable quiche which was ‘soggy and stale’, something ‘you wouldn’t even eat if it was free', Anisha shared in her video. However, to make her feel better, the flight attendant did give her a ‘basic salad’, followed by chocolate mousse, which was easily ‘the best part.’ Later, she was also served another passenger's vegetarian meal by the steward because they had not taken their meal. “At this point, I am just grateful I was fed,” Anisha expressed, saying that though the experience was bad, her steward and his service deserved an ‘11/10’.