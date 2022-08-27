‘I sit and think about Italy’: Us too, Richa Chadha, us too

Richa Chadha is currently living in nostalgia. The actor visited Italy for a dreamy vacation with boyfriend Ali Fazal and gathered loads of happy memories to bring back with herself from the trip. However, till now, sometimes when she sits down to work, she lets her mind wander and go to the streets of Italy and dips her feet in the ocean. Richa Chadha, a day back, went on a trip down the memory lane and fished out a –number of moments from her Italy trip and gathered them together in the form of a super cute Instagram reel. Richa shared the same on her Instagram profile and gave us a glimpse of the things that her mind keeps wandering off to, when she thinks of Italy.

Richa Chadha shared the snippet where she can be seen running down the streets in Italy and being super happy in the trip. Letting the child in herself take over, Richa and Ali can be seen having the time of their lives in Italy. The couple can be seen doing it all – from taking a dip in the ocean to posing for super cute selfies with the sprawling blue waters of the sea in the backdrop. Richa can also be seen being the paparazzi for Ali and clicking him from far as he can be seen walking. Hours of sitting by the beach and looking at the ocean still tops the list of the things to do in Italy, in Richa’s Instagram reel. Take a look at their vacay reel here:

“Sometimes when I’m working I sit and think about Italy,” Richa captioned her post. We can totally understand the emotion behind this. She further added these captions and gave us a sneak peek of the vacay state of mind that she is currently in - #italy, #flashbackfriday, #throwback, #travel, #italy, #napoli, #swimming, #travelgoals and #missingvacation. BRB, planning our next vacation with our bae.