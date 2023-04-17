India's best weekend escapes for every kind of travel enthusiast

India is a land of diverse cultures, traditions, and landscapes, offering a plethora of weekend travel options for every kind of traveller. Whether you're seeking a relaxing beach vacation or an adventurous trekking experience, India has something to offer for everyone. From the tranquil backwaters of Kerala to the majestic mountains of the Himalayas, India's weekend getaway destinations are a perfect blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Let's explore some of the best weekend travel ideas in India for different types of travellers, so you can plan your next weekend's escape with ease. So, pack your bags, grab your camera, and get ready to explore the best of India over the weekend! (Also read: 5 most scenic Indian highways for an unforgettable bus journey ) Whether you're seeking a relaxing beach vacation or an adventurous trekking experience, India has something to offer for everyone.(Unsplash)

Praveer Kochhar, Co-Founder Mappls KOGO, shared with HT Lifestyle, some amazing weekend escape ideas for different kinds of travellers.

For nature lovers:

First up, we have Gandikota. Nestled in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, this beautiful village is famous for its breathtaking gorge formed by the Pennar River. Make sure to visit the impressive Gandikota Fort and take a stroll down to the bottom of the gorge to witness the mesmerizing view of the steep cliffs and river.

For wildlife enthusiasts:

If you are a nature lover, Jawai Bandh in Rajasthan is the perfect destination for you. With its picturesque landscapes, serene lakes, and abundant wildlife, you can spot leopards, sloth bears, crocodiles, and a variety of birds. Make sure to take a leopard safari and witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

For leisure travellers:

For a relaxing beach getaway, head to Diveagar, a small coastal village in Maharashtra. This unspoiled destination boasts long stretches of clean beaches lined with coconut trees, making it the perfect spot for swimming, sunbathing, and relaxation.

For spiritual travellers:

If you are looking for spiritual enrichment, Sringeri in Karnataka is the place to be. Known for its ancient temples, natural beauty, and cultural heritage, make sure to visit the Sringeri Sharada Peetham. This ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati is considered one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage centres in South India.

For art and culture lovers:

Lastly, don't miss the opportunity to visit Pelling in Sikkim. This picturesque town is renowned for its stunning views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range. Head to the 300-year-old monastery, one of the oldest and most important monasteries in Sikkim, to admire the beautiful paintings and sculptures.