Inspired by Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Greek vacay? Top places to visit in Athens for you next trip

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her husband Saif Ali Khan’s 54th birthday with a heartfelt throwback. She took to Instagram and shared a photo from 2007, taken at the iconic Parthenon in Athens. Fast forward to 2024, the couple revisited the same spot, and Kareena shared both pictures side by side. Reflecting on their journey together, she captioned it, “Parthenon 2007, Parthenon 2024. Who would have thought? As they say, must keep growing, which we did and quite well.” Kareena Kapoor shared a romantic throwback picture to celebrate her husband's birthday.(Instagram)

The Parthenon, an ancient Greek temple built in the mid-5th century BCE, is dedicated to the goddess Athena. The Parthenon is a part of Acropolis, a fortified city atop a hill. Athens has many such ancient wonders that offer a glimpse into the cradle of Western civilization, where the walls and bricks still ring with centuries of history and stories.

Temple of Hephaestus

Located in Thissio, the Temple of Hephaestus is another well-preserved ancient Greek temple dedicated to Hephaestus, the Olympian god of fire, and Athena, the Olympian goddess of wisdom, strategy, and crafts. The temple was built around 450 BC at the western edge of the city, on top of Agoreos Koronos Hill, the hilltop that acted as a meeting point for ancient craftsmen. Nestled in vibrant, lush greenery, this temple, with its elegant columns and sturdy proportions, is made from Pentelic marble and exudes a timeless grandeur. It also offers exquisite panoramic views of the Agora.

Theatre of Dionysus

Built-in the 6th century, the Theatre of Dionysus is the birthplace of drama and is the first theatre in the world. This theatre witnessed the works of the first trailblazing playwrights like Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes. Dedicated to Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and revelry, his festives were a catalyst for theatre development in ancient Greece.

Odeon of Herodes Atticus

Located in Acropolis, Odeon of Herodes Atticus is an open-air theatre with impeccable attention to detail for the acoustics. The acoustics are great, and the sound could reach even in the uppermost seats. Built with Pentelic marble, this is an exemplary architecture of love, built as a tribute to his wife, Regilla, by the wealthy and influential Herodes Atticus.

Temple of Zeus

The ancient ruins of the temple of Zeus are reminiscent of the colossal structure. The vertical columns and marble slabs still radiate with the grandiosity of the ancient Greek civilization.

National Archeological Museum

The National Archaeological Museum has a vast collection of ancient Greek artifacts. The well-organized and informative exhibits make it easy for even history novices to explore Greece's rich history. The museum also houses original Greek bronze sculptures that were recovered from shipwrecks in the Aegean Sea.

