Abu Dhabi ranked the safest city in the world: Top places to visit for a relaxed vacation

Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, topped the safest cities list, as ranked by Crime and Safety Indexes. With a score of 88.2 points for safety and the lowest point of 11.8 on crime, Abu Dhabi is also dubbed the top liveable city in the Middle East and Africa by the Global Liveability Index of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) for 2024. Abu Dhabi is high on safety and low on crime, according to the Crime and Safety Indexes(Pixabay)

Abu Dhabi is thriving with low crime rates. It’s the perfect vacation destination, devoid of safety concerns, but full of fun and culture. New places are daunting for tourists with concerns about law and order issues. But in Abu Dhabi, tourists can relax and explore to their hearts' content.

Abu Dhabi’s skyline has futuristic skyscrapers meeting the blue sky, perfectly complementing the surrounding turquoise waters. Rich Arabic heritage fuses with the modern grandeur in Abu Dhabi. And as the safest city, explore these places in Abu Dhabi with complete peace of mind.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque

This pristine white mosque is a tranquil, holy place, welcoming everyone. (Unsplash)

Sheikh Zayed Mosque is a marvelous white marble mosque, offering a deeper insight into the culture of this place. It features the world’s largest knotted carpet, gilded chandeliers, marble halls, mosaic artworks, and serene, reflective pools. The mosque welcomes visitors from all walks of life to immerse themselves in UAE's cultural beauty.

Yas Island

Yas Island's Ferrari world has rides that are inspired by Ferrari.(Unsplash)

Haven for shoppers and adventurers alike, Yas Island is the ultimate destination for family entertainment. It has something for everyone- Ferrari World, Yas Waterland aquapark, indoor Warner Bros theme park, Marina Formula I race circuit, Yas Mall, and more. At Ferrari World, the only jaw-dropping Ferrari-themed amusement park in the world, hop onto the Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster. For an entire day full of adrenaline-surged adventures, retail therapy, and gastronomic indulgence, Yas Island is ideal for a fun-filled family outing.

Liwa Oasis

Desert safari is a must in Abu Dhabi.(Pexels)

Ride the golden dunes in safari jeeps and experience the desert like never before at Liwa Oasis, or go camel-riding to revel in the unobstructed desert landscape. With a minuscule strip of lush greenery around the oasis, the arid desert looks strikingly stunning. Complete your desert safari experience by relishing a traditional dinner in a decorated Bedouin tent with various live cultural performances.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi is located in the Saadiyat Island.(Pexels)

One of the first International museums in the Middle East, it’s a collaboration between UAE and France. Much like the French Louvre, this one as well has the arts of countless pioneers on display. Arranged into different themes, the museum’s art is a collection gathered from all around the world.

Abu Dhabi Heritage Village

Experience the old-world charm at Abu Dhabi Heritage Village(Pixabay)

Travel back into the past and experience the Abu Dhabi Heritage Village, a reconstruction that makes you experience the authentic Arab village life, prior to the 20th century oil flourish. This living museum recreates a traditional Arabian village, displaying the old crafts, markets, and desert life before the oil era.

